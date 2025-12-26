 Gujarat Earthquake: 4.4-Magnitude Tremor Hits Kachchh Early Morning
ANIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Gujarat Earthquake: 4.4-Magnitude Tremor Hits Kachchh Early Morning | Representational Image

Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the Kachchh district of Gujarat early Friday morning at around 4:30 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 23.65° North and longitude 70.23° East.

In a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 26/12/2025 04:30:02 IST, Lat: 23.65 N, Long: 70.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat."

