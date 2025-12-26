Canada: Shivank Avasthi, 20-Year-Old Indian Student, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Probe Launched To Nab Accused

Shivank Avasthi, 20-Year-Old Indain Student, Shot Dead Near Toronto University | X/Toronto Police

Toronto: A 20-year-old Indian student was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus in Canada on Tuesday (December 23). After the incident, assailants fled from the scene before police arrived. The deceased has been identified as Shivank Avasthi. He was a doctoral student.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. The incident took place in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. However, no arrest has been made so far. It is still ot clear how many people were involved in the killing.

As per the Toronto Police, cops recovered the body of the student with a gunshot wound. "On Tuesday, at approximately 3:34 pm, police responded to a call for an unknown trouble in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Officers responded to reports of a person with serious injuries. Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene," the police said in the statement.

The police urged peole to give information about the accused at 416-808-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or can give details through www.222tips.com.

After the incident, Consulate General of India in Toronto on Thursday (local time) expressed anguish over the killing of an Indian student. Issuing a statement on X, the Consulate said it is providing necessary assistance to the deceased's family.

"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," the Consulate General said.

According to the Toronto Sun, this was Toronto's 41st homicide of the year.

30-year-old Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Toronto:

Earlier, Toronto Police said a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city and that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who was known to the victim.

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said they are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the case.