Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The third edition of Art Mumbai returns to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse from November 13, aiming to bridge global and regional perspectives on modern and contemporary art, with a curated Sculpture Park that celebrates the creative voices of women sculptors.

An anchor event in the region's art calendar, the art fair brings together leading artists, galleries, institutions, curators, collectors, and industry experts from South Asia and beyond.

This year nearly 2000 artworks will be on display from 82 exhibitors, including prominent Indian galleries Experimenter, DAG, Akar Prakar, Nature Morte, Chemould Prescott Road, Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace, and TARQ, alongside international galleries including Lisson Gallery, Sundaram Tagore Gallery, Galleria Continua and Ben Brown Fine Arts.

At the Sculpture Park, both pioneering and emerging talents will showcase their works that reimagine space, scale, and material, exploring themes of identity, labour, migration, reclamation, and collective memory.

The art fair will feature sculptural works from veterans like Madhvi Parekh, Meera Mukherjee, Shanthamani Muddaiah, Tayeba Begum Lipi, and Ratnabali Kant, as well as emerging artists like Natasha Singh, Radhika Hamlai, Shiffali Wadhawan, Savia Mahajan, Sudipta Das, Tarini Sethi, and Vinita Mungi, among others.

The Sculpture Park will offer an opportunity to experience outdoor installations that transcend traditional white-cube spaces. Each work promises to contribute to a multi-layered narrative - merging urban and natural environments, personal and collective histories - to create a reflective and transformative experience.

"In just three years, Art Mumbai has established itself as an anchor on the global art calendar. The growing participation of international galleries and the strong attendance at the fair reflect how South Asia's artists are shaping global conversations.

"The Sculpture Park this year embodies our commitment to celebrating the power and perspective of women artists. Each work invites us to pause, to listen, and to connect - not just with the material, but with the deeply personal narratives that shape our shared experience of art," Minal Vazirani, festival co-founder, said in a statement.

Founded by Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, Conor Macklin and Nakul Dev Chawla in 2023, the art fair this year will include conversations on the intersection of philanthropy, cultural development and sustaining engagement; South Asian patronage shifting global conversations; evolution of educational policies to position the region as a hub for academic and cultural opportunity; how art is produced, why it holds values, and how collectors can build and sustain long-term investments.

To mark 100 years of Tyeb Mehta, a panel will delve into the artist's oeuvre by drawing out themes of transitions, distance, recurring motifs as well as insights into his creative process, influences and relationships with fellow artists and family.

The art fair will also showcase a retrospective by the Tyeb Mehta Foundation, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Saffronart Foundation, apart from public performances, guided walks and food and lifestyle offerings.

