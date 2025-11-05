 Mumbai: Company-Issued Phone Of Chadivali MLA Dilip Lande’s Social Media Handler Stolen; Deonar Police Launch Probe
Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande | X

Mumbai: A mobile phone belonging to Mayuri Suresh Shinde (26), who manages the social media accounts of MLA Dilip Bhausaheb Lande, has allegedly been stolen. Following her complaint, the Deonar Police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Complaint Filed at Deonar Police Station

According to the FIR, Shinde, a resident of Ganga Wadi, Gopal Bhavan, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (West), works for Probity Software Pvt. Ltd., located in Universal Mighty Building, Govandi.

The company had provided her with a Nokia C32 mobile phone for official use in managing the MLA’s social media accounts.

Phone Disappeared During Diwali Preparations

On October 20, after completing her work around 6:30 p.m., Shinde took the official phone home in her handbag. Due to Diwali preparations, she did not remove the phone from the bag that evening.

article-image

The following day, while attending a Laxmi Pujan celebration at her office, she opened her bag and discovered that the phone was missing.

Police Launch Investigation

Realizing the device had been stolen, Shinde lodged a complaint at the Deonar police station.

A case has been registered, and officers have begun efforts to trace the stolen handset and identify the culprit, officials said.

