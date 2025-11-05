Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon | File photo

Mumbai: The ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’, launched by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal, received an overwhelming response on Wednesday, with over 20,000 citizens participating in a walkathon to mark the opening of the event.

Event Inspired by PM Modi’s Fitness Initiatives

Expressing his delight, Goyal said, “I am delighted to see the enthusiastic response from citizens. This event is inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pioneered the ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ movements.”

Promoting Health, Unity and Sportsmanship

“The Mahotsav seeks to promote health, unity, and sportsmanship. The enthusiasm and competitive spirit generated through such events will inspire every Indian to contribute towards realizing PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’,” Goyal added.

The event is sponsored and executed by JSW Sports, and aims to encourage mass participation in sporting and fitness activities across age groups.