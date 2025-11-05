Mumbai: MMMOCL Clarifies Monorail Tilt Was Part Of Controlled Trial, Not An Operational Failure |

Mumbai: After a rake of Mumbai monorail tilted during its technical test run this morning, once again concerned are raised over safety and its operational efficiency.

About The Incident

The incident took place at 9 am and technicians are trying to bring the rake on track. It is said the repairs will be completed by evening.

Statement Issued By MMMOCL

In its statement on the incident, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) said that it was conducting a series of advanced system trials and tests as part of its ongoing technology upgradation program.

"These include the testing of the new Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling technology on the Monorail system, which is being implemented by Medha SMH Rail Pvt. Ltd., the designated contractor for the project. The initiative aims to enhance operational safety, efficiency, and reliability."

"During one of these routine signaling trials, a minor incident occurred. The situation was immediately brought under control, and there were no injuries to any staff or personnel. Two technical staff members, including the Monorail operator, were conducting the trials at the time. The trial was carried out in a fully protected environment, strictly adhering to all safety protocols," the statement said.

"These trials are designed to simulate extreme or “worst-case” scenarios to evaluate system responses and ensure complete preparedness before actual deployment. Hence, such controlled situations are part of the standard testing process. MMMOCL assures that these are only internal trials and not operational failures, and therefore, citizens are requested not to panic. Regular trials, being conducted by Medha SMH Rail Pvt. Ltd., remain unaffected."

The statement added that to maintain project timelines and minimize inconvenience to commuters, some of these trials are also being conducted on holidays. "MMMOCL remains committed to adopting world-class safety practices and delivering a safe, reliable, and technologically advanced transport system for Mumbai.

