Maharashtra To Conduct First Fully Digital Census In 2027, BMC Commissioner Named Principal Officer | File Photo

Mumbai: Even as political parties prepare for elections to 29 municipal corporations, the state administration has begun making arrangements for the 2027 Census. In an order issued on Tuesday, the government announced that all district collectors and municipal commissioners will serve as principal Census Officers (PCOs) for the census exercise. In addition, divisional commissioners of the state’s six revenue divisions will serve as Divisional Census Officers for their respective divisions.

Details

The BMC Commissioner will act as the Principal Census Officer for Mumbai; therefore, the Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district collectors will have no role in the census exercise. The additional municipal commissioner of the BMC will function as the additional principal officer, according to the government resolution. As the entire census operation will be conducted in digital mode for the first time across the country, the state government has stressed the need for efficient implementation.

A dedicated mobile application has been developed to collect all required information. At the district level, residential deputy collectors will be appointed as District Census Officers. They will personally supervise census activities in detail and support the district collectors. Additionally, district-level officers from the respective districts will be appointed as Additional or Deputy District Census Officers.

The government has also decided to designate sub-divisional officers (SDOs) as Sub-Divisional Census Officers and tahsildars as Charge Census Officers. In municipal areas, deputy municipal commissioners of the 29 municipal corporations will function as City Census Officers, while assistant municipal commissioners will serve as Charge Census Officers, overseeing census operations in their respective zones and divisions.

District collectors and civic chiefs have been instructed to submit monthly progress reports on census-related activities to their respective divisional commissioners, with copies forwarded to the Director of Census Operations and the General Administration Department, Mantralaya.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/