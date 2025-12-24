BMC Elections 2026: Thackeray Brothers Seal Deal, Announce Formal Alliance! Here's What Uddhav-Raj Said On Seat-Sharing Formula Of High-Voltage Upcoming Polls

BMC Elections 2026: Thackeray Brothers Seal Deal, Announce Formal Alliance! Here's What Uddhav-Raj Said On Seat-Sharing Formula On High-Voltage Upcoming Polls |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a major political development on Wednesday as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2026. The announcement marks a historic reunion of the Thackeray cousins after nearly two decades of political rivalry and personal estrangement, majorly altering the city’s political equations.

Raj Thackeray Announces Alliance Formally

The alliance was officially declared by Raj Thackeray, who confirmed that Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS would contest the upcoming municipal elections together. However, both leaders chose not to disclose details of their seat-sharing arrangement, stating that the formula would be announced at an appropriate time. Explaining the secrecy, Raj Thackeray remarked, “There is a gang of kidnappers that has caused a menace in Maharashtra. They have been kidnapping political people from their parties too. Hence, we are staying wary of them and keeping the numbers under wraps.”

Uddhav Thackeray echoed his cousin’s sentiment and underlined the intent behind the reunion. “We have come together to stay together,” he said, signalling long-term political cooperation rather than a tactical arrangement limited to one election. Raj Thackeray further made a strong statement by declaring that Mumbai’s next mayor would be a Marathi leader from the Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance.

Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Pay Tributes To Balasaheb Thackeray At His Memorial In Shivaji Park

Earlier in the day, both leaders, accompanied by their families, paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at the Smriti Sthal memorial in Shivaji Park. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, along with their wives, were joined by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray. The joint appearance carried deep symbolic value, reflecting unity within the Thackeray family and reinforcing the political message of reconciliation.

The visuals of the cousins travelling together from Raj Thackeray’s residence to Shivaji Park drew sharp attention in Maharashtra’s political circles. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant termed the alliance announcement an “auspicious moment,” stating that the people of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, had been waiting for such unity. Stressing on the alliance’s ideological plank, Sawant said the parties have consistently stood for “Marathis and sons of the soil,” without discrimination based on caste or religion.

The stakes in the BMC elections are exceptionally high for Uddhav Thackeray. Another setback could further weaken his grip on Shiv Sena’s legacy amid competition from the Eknath Shinde-led faction. As Mumbai heads into high-stakes civic polls, the Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance is poised to play a decisive role in reshaping the city’s political landscape.

