Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 18, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies As Overall AQI Drops To 85 (Moderate)

Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai woke up to a bright and pleasant Wednesday morning on February 18, with clear skies reported across most parts of the city. The day began on a positive note as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a significant improvement, with the majority of monitoring stations showing readings in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness mainly clear skies through the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 22°C and 32°C, indicating a gradual transition towards the warmer summer months.

Overall AQI Shows Noticeable Improvement

Mumbai’s overall AQI stood at 85 on Wednesday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. The reading marks a sharp improvement compared to the past few months, when pollution levels across the city frequently hovered in the ‘severe’ bracket. The drop has brought much-needed relief for residents who had been dealing with prolonged periods of poor air quality.

Most Pockets Record Healthier Air

Several monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels below 100. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded the best air quality at 43, falling in the ‘good’ category. Other areas such as Mahavir Nagar (52), Dhakoji Sethpada (53), Mazgaon (58) and Breach Candy (60) also reported readings in the ‘moderate’ range.

Few Areas Recorded Unhealthy AQI

While air quality improved across most of Mumbai, a few pockets continued to record higher pollution levels. Sarvodaya Nagar reported an AQI of 257, followed by Subhash Nagar at 247 and Sion Station 2 at 237, all falling in the ‘unhealthy’ category. Govandi West (140) and Yagna Nagar (117) recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

However, compared to previous months where several areas consistently recorded ‘severe’ levels, Wednesday’s readings indicate a city-wide improvement, offering a welcome respite to Mumbaikars.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

