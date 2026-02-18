Maharashtra: NCP Demands CBI Probe Into Baramati Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar | IANS

Mumbai: Even as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Maharashtra Police’s CID continue their inquiries into the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others, NCP has demanded a probe by CBI. A delegation comprising Deputy CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, state president Sunil Tatkare, minister Hasan Mushrif, and Ajit Pawar’s son Parth met CM Devendra Fadnavis and submitted a memorandum seeking a CBI probe.

Speaking to reporters later, Tatkare said the CM had assured them that the state government would take up their demand with the Union Home Ministry. Significantly, AAIB on Tuesday released its preliminary findings, stating that assistance was being sought to retrieve data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the January 28 fatal crash.

The CID, which is conducting a parallel investigation, has recorded statements from Mantralaya staff associated with Ajit Pawar who were involved in finalising his tour itinerary. Tatkare said the government had already initiated probes through independent agencies and indicated it would consider ordering a CBI investigation. He expressed hope that a central agency probe would be comprehensive and transparent.

In its memorandum, the NCP flagged several concerns, including last-minute changes in the flight crew, raising questions over operational decision-making and authorisation. It also pointed to apparent inconsistencies in air traffic control communications and runway clearance sequencing.

The party further highlighted concerns about the functioning and integrity of critical onboard safety warning systems and noted the absence of any recorded distress call despite the aircraft being close to landing. It also called for forensic examination of crew fitness, aircraft maintenance, regulatory compliance, and onboard systems.

