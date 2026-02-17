'Wait For Another 20 Hours...': Rohit Pawar To Reveal Shocking Details About Ajit Dada's Plane Crash In Baramati

'Wait For Another 20 Hours...': Rohit Pawar To Reveal Shocking Details About Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash In Baramati |

Fresh controversy has emerged following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, with allegations now surfacing that the incident may not have been accidental.

MLA Rohit Pawar has publicly raised doubts about the circumstances of the crash, suggesting the possibility of sabotage. Speaking to reporters outside the sessions court during a hearing related to an Enforcement Directorate case, he said the focus must remain on the crash investigation rather than other political matters.

“The accident topic is important. We can discuss other issues because we have evidence, from messages to videos and phone conversations. But we will not speak about that now,” he said.

Press Conference Announcement

Rohit Pawar announced that he would hold a detailed press conference at 10.30 am on Wednesday to disclose further information. He claimed that new material had come to light and indicated that questions remain unanswered.

When asked whether he believed Ajit Pawar was the target of deliberate action, he urged the media to wait. “You wait for another 20 hours. We will discuss everything tomorrow. The investigation is moving very slowly. Nothing concrete is coming out,” he said.

Black Box Debate Intensifies

Reports suggesting that the aircraft’s black box may have been damaged in the crash have also drawn attention. Responding to these claims, Rohit Pawar said the device is built to withstand extreme conditions.

“The black box is safe from rain, fire and sun, but not from politics,” he remarked, hinting at alleged interference or pressure surrounding the probe.

He further questioned whether the black box would need to be sent outside India for detailed examination and whether the government was neglecting the seriousness of the investigation.

With political tensions rising and a press conference scheduled, the coming hours are likely to be crucial in shaping the narrative around the crash and the questions that continue to linger.