 Kalyan Woman Files Complaint Against Merchant Navy Officer Husband For Allegedly Concealing Medical Condition Before Marriage
Kalyan Woman Files Complaint Against Merchant Navy Officer Husband For Allegedly Concealing Medical Condition Before Marriage

A Kalyan woman has filed a police complaint against her Merchant Navy officer husband and in-laws for allegedly concealing his prior surgical removal of a testicle before marriage and subjecting her to harassment. The FIR was registered at Khadakpada Police Station. Police confirmed a case has been filed, and further investigation is underway.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan Woman Files Complaint Against Merchant Navy Officer Husband For Allegedly Concealing Medical Condition Before Marriage | Representational Image

Kalyan: A woman from Kalyan has lodged a police complaint against her husband a Merchant Navy officer and her in-laws for allegedly concealing a crucial medical condition before marriage and subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental harassment.

FIR Registered, Probe On

The FIR has been registered at the Khadakpada Police Station in Kalyan, and further investigation is underway.

Marriage Eight Years Ago

According to the complaint the couple got married eight years ago in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Medical History Allegedly Hidden

The woman has alleged that prior to the marriage her husband had undergone surgical removal of one testicle, a fact that was deliberately hidden from her and her family.

She claims this undisclosed medical history led to serious difficulties in their marital life.

Honeymoon Revelation in South Africa

The complainant stated that soon after their wedding, during their honeymoon in South Africa, she realized that her husband was unable to maintain a normal physical relationship.

Despite her attempts to communicate and resolve the issue amicably, he allegedly became irritable, distanced himself, and frequently initiated arguments.

Allegations of Abuse

As the husband works in the Merchant Navy, he reportedly spent six months at sea and six months at home. The woman alleged that even during his time at home, he avoided physical intimacy and later subjected her to verbal abuse and physical assault.

Medical Consultations Conducted

Medical consultations undertaken by the couple reportedly revealed reduced sexual capability on the husband's part. However, the woman claims she continued to support him and suggested further treatment.

Dispute Escalates, Divorce Demand

The complaint further states that when she approached her in-laws regarding the ongoing issues, they allegedly sided with their son and humiliated her claiming she was at fault. Matters escalated in December last year when, following an argument over marital relations, the husband allegedly demanded a divorce and asked her to leave the house.

Mediation Fails, Case Filed

Efforts at reconciliation reportedly failed as neither the husband nor his parents attended mediation meetings. The complainant, who works as a senior engineer in a multinational company in Mumbai, is currently residing with her parents in Kalyan.

Senior Police Inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode confirmed that a case has been registered against the husband and his parents on charges of harassment, and further investigation is in progress.

