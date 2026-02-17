Days After Rohit Pawar's Conspiracy Claim, Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Demands CBI Investigation Into Late Husband Ajit Dada's Plane Crash

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and leaders from the NCP on February 17 met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded CBI investigation into late Ajit Pawar's plane crash incident in Baramati.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) provided an official update on the ongoing investigation into the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) accident that occurred at Baramati on January 28, 2026.

The probe is being conducted in strict accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as well as international standards and recommended practices laid down under ICAO Annex 13.