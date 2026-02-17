 Days After Rohit Pawar's Conspiracy Claim, Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Demands CBI Investigation Into Late Husband Ajit Dada's Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar on February 17 demanded a CBI investigation into the January 28 Learjet 45 crash in Baramati involving late Ajit Pawar. Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the probe is being conducted under the 2017 Aircraft Rules and ICAO Annex 13 international standards.

Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and leaders from the NCP on February 17 met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded CBI investigation into late Ajit Pawar's plane crash incident in Baramati.

Earlier in the day, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) provided an official update on the ongoing investigation into the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) accident that occurred at Baramati on January 28, 2026.

The probe is being conducted in strict accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as well as international standards and recommended practices laid down under ICAO Annex 13.

