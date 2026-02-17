Thane Tragedy: Body Of 30-Year-Old Man Recovered From Abandoned Quarry In Yeoor Hills

Rescue teams conduct a recovery operation at an abandoned quarry in Thane’s Yeoor Hills after a body was spotted floating in the water | File Photo

Thane, Feb 17: A joint multi-agency operation successfully recovered the body of a 30-year-old man from an abandoned quarry in the Yeoor Hills area of Thane early Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Mr Prakash Govind Parmar, a resident of Shivai Nagar, Thane.

Incident details

The Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received an alert at approximately 1:11 PM from a local resident, Mr Ramesh Parmar. The report indicated a body floating in the quarry located adjacent to the Air Force Station Gate within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) perimeter.

Rescue and recovery operation

Emergency responders were dispatched immediately to the rugged terrain of Yeoor. The operation involved a coordinated effort by:

. Vartak Nagar Police Station officials,

. Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF),

. Thane Fire Brigade (utilising emergency and rescue vehicles),

. Sanjay Gandhi National Park Forest Department officials.

Rescuers utilised a pickup vehicle and specialised rescue equipment to navigate the quarry's edge. After a brief operation, the body was retrieved from the water and brought to the surface.

Current status

The body has been handed over to the Vartak Nagar Police for official formalities. Authorities confirmed that the remains were transported via a dedicated hearse to the Thane District Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

While the police have registered an initial report, further investigations are underway to establish the circumstances leading to the man's presence at the quarry.

