Thane Tragedy: 3 Injured After Midnight Slab Collapse At Wagle Estate 5-Storey Apartment, Building Sealed By Civic Authorities

Emergency teams conduct rescue operations after a slab collapse at a residential apartment in Thane’s Wagle Estate | File Photo

Thane, February 17, 2026: In a midnight scare for the residents of Shanti Nagar, a structural failure at the Nutan Neelam Apartment in Wagle Estate left three individuals injured, one of whom remains in critical condition. The incident, which occurred at approximately 3:07 AM on Tuesday, has led to the immediate evacuation and sealing of the entire residential complex.

The incident

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the slab of Room No. 501 on the fifth floor, owned by Mr Gajendra Prasad, collapsed onto Room No. 402 on the fourth floor, owned by Mr Yadav. The building, a Ground + 5-storey structure, is reportedly 30 to 35 years old.

Authorities classified the building under the C2B category, denoting a structure that is structurally hazardous and requires significant repairs.

Casualties and medical status

Emergency responders from the Wagle Fire Station and the Disaster Management Cell rescued three occupants from the debris. The injured were rushed to the Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Hospital via TMC ambulances.

The victims have been identified as:

. Mr Gajendra Prasad (60): Sustained a fracture to his right shoulder and multiple bodily injuries.

. Mr Prince Yadav (25): Sustained a fracture to his right leg and other injuries.

. Mr Pradeep Yadav (23): Suffered severe trauma to both legs. Due to his critical condition, he has been shifted to Fortis Hospital in Bhandup for advanced medical intervention.

Emergency response and evacuation

A massive coordination effort was witnessed at the site, involving Deputy Commissioner Mr Godepure, Disaster Management Officer Mr Tadvi, and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Fire Brigade and Local Police.

Logistics deployed included:

. 01 Fire Engine and 01 Emergency Tender.

. 02 Rescue Vehicles.

. 01 Pickup van from the Disaster Management Cell.

Technical teams from MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) to disconnect power lines for safety.

Rehabilitation of residents

As a precautionary measure, both 'A' and 'B' wings of Nutan Neelam Apartment have been completely sealed. The building houses 26 rooms with an estimated 85 to 95 residents.

The TMC has arranged temporary shelter for the displaced families at TMC School No. 38 in Shanti Nagar, Wagle Estate. The PWD and Building Department are expected to conduct a fresh structural audit to determine if the building is fit for repair or slated for demolition.

