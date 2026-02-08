 Thane Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Water Tank Near Construction Site In Diva
A six-year-old girl, Kashaf Khan, died after allegedly falling into a water-filled tank near a construction site in Diva’s Shilphata area of Thane on Friday. She had gone out to play with friends and did not return home. After a missing person complaint was filed, police and fire officials found her body inside the tank.

Thane Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Water Tank Near Construction Site In Diva

Thane: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl died after falling into a water tank near a construction site in Thane's Diva. According to a report, the incident occurred on Friday, even when the girl, identified as Kashaf Khan, was playing with her friends in Diva's Shilphata area.

According to a report by Loksatta.com, the child, identified as Kashaf Khan, had stepped out to play with her friends when she reportedly wandered towards a nearby construction site. Khan is believed to have slipped and fallen into a water-filled tank on the premises.

When she did not return home, her family members began searching for her in the neighbourhood. After finding no trace of her, they approached the local police station and filed a missing persons complaint. Upon receiving information, officials from the Shil Fire Station and personnel from Daighar Police Station rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. During the search, the girl’s body was found inside the water tank. She was later taken to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for further formalities.

Meanwhile, recently, in another incident from Thane, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old minor girl were detained in connection with the death of an unidentified man following an altercation in Bhiwandi. An argument reportedly broke out between the two accused and the man. During the altercation, the man was allegedly pushed off a raised slab, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries. Police said the injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

