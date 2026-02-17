Bombay HC Orders Construction Freeze Near INS Shikra After Navy Flags Illegal High-Rise In Colaba Over PM Visit Security Concerns

The Bombay High Court orders an immediate stop to construction near a sensitive naval air station in Colaba over security risks | PTI

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily halted construction activity at a high-rise building near the naval air station at Colaba after the local military authority raised urgent national security concerns ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit.

Interim order restrains construction activity

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri passed an interim direction restraining all workers from entering the under-construction premises known as Jadhavji Mansion from midnight of February 16 until the next hearing on February 18.

The HC passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra, a highly sensitive naval air station and VVIP heliport.

Security concerns ahead of Prime Minister’s visit

The court recorded that the restraint was necessary after noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to land at the air station. The bench observed that, “considering that the Prime Minister of India would be landing at INS Shikra air station… and keeping in view the great anxiety expressed as regards the security protocol,” no worker should be permitted to carry out “construction, development, masonry activities etc.” during the restricted period.

Developer assures compliance

Advocate for the developer informed the court that the builder would comply. The judges recorded his statement that no worker would enter the site until further orders.

Allegations over lack of mandatory NOC

The petition alleges that the 23-storey structure stands within roughly 250 metres of the defence installation and was built without a mandatory naval no-objection certificate (NOC).

Counsel for the petitioner argued that amendments granted after 2011 unlawfully increased the building’s height and floors, creating a potential line of sight into operational and heliport areas. According to the plea, this poses a “direct threat to national security, VVIP heliport operations, and Article 21 rights to safety.”

Civic body accused of inaction

The Commanding Officer further contended that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation failed to act despite repeated objections. The petition claims the civic body did not invoke its statutory powers under Section 354-A to stop allegedly unlawful construction, amounting to “statutory dereliction in the face of prima facie illegality and danger.”

Matter to be heard on February 18

The High Court has placed the matter for further hearing on February 18.

