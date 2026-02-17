Maharashtra News: MSRTC Rolls Out 198 Extra ‘Lalpari’ Bus Trips For Konkan Ahead Of Holi 2026 Rush

MSRTC’s iconic red Lalpari buses gear up for large-scale festive travel operations across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 17: With Holi approaching and thousands of migrant workers preparing to return to their hometowns in the Konkan region, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a large-scale festive transport plan. Under the “Holi Extra Operation 2026”, the state transport body will run 198 additional bus trips from the Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad divisions.

Lalpari buses to operate extra services

The iconic red MSRTC buses, popularly known as Lalpari, will operate these extra services between February 27 and March 5, 2026, to provide affordable and reliable travel during the peak holiday rush.

Thane and Mumbai divisions to lead operations

The Thane and Mumbai divisions will handle the bulk of the operations. The Thane division has scheduled 79 trips, of which 71 are already fully booked through advance reservations. The Mumbai division will operate 62 trips — 37 fully reserved and 25 kept open for group bookings.

The Palghar division has planned 24 trips exclusively for group bookings, while the Raigad division will run 33 trips, all already reserved for confirmed passengers. Officials say the booking pattern reflects strong public reliance on MSRTC services during festive seasons.

Peak travel expected before Holi

Passenger demand is expected to peak on February 28 and March 1, when 91 and 59 trips respectively will be operated, as most travellers prefer to reach their native places just before Holi celebrations.

Special monitoring and operational arrangements will be deployed on these days to manage crowd movement and maintain schedules.

Also Watch:

Read Also MSRTC Bus Travel Enters Digital Era; NCMC Smart Card Made Mandatory For Concession Holders

Reservation and group booking allocation

Of the total 198 extra trips, 141 are earmarked for regular reservations and 57 for group bookings, ensuring convenience for families, community groups and organised travellers.

MSRTC officials said the special operation aims to ease travel congestion, ensure passenger safety and prevent arbitrary fare hikes by private transport operators.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/