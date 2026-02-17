Dombivli Fire Horror: Resident Arrested For Deliberate Blaze; 29 Vehicles Gutted, 5 Injured |

Dombivli: In a startling revelation in the early-morning blaze at Ravikiran Society in the Sagav area of Dombivli, police have confirmed that the fire was deliberately set by a resident of the building.

The incident occurred around 4:15 am two days ago in the parking area of the residential complex. Initially suspected to be caused by a short circuit, the case took a dramatic turn after Manpada Police examined CCTV footage from the premises.

According to investigators, the accused — identified as Lavesh Parte, a resident of the same building — was seen on camera coming down from his apartment carrying an object. He allegedly threw the item into a garbage bin located in the parking lot. Within seconds, the bin caught fire and the flames rapidly spread, engulfing the basement parking area.

The blaze destroyed 29 two-wheelers parked in the building and created panic among residents as thick smoke filled the premises. Five persons sustained serious injuries in the incident. Among them is a woman who remains in critical condition, while her two minor children were also injured after being caught in the fire.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and brought the flames under control after considerable effort, but not before substantial damage was reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade stated that the breakthrough came after a detailed analysis of CCTV footage. “The accused was clearly seen throwing a suspicious object into the garbage bin, which immediately triggered the fire. Based on technical evidence and footage verification, we apprehended him promptly,” Hemade said.

Parte was produced before the Kalyan court, which remanded him to two days of police custody. Police are now probing the exact nature of the object used and the motive behind the act.

The shocking incident has triggered fear among residents and raised fresh concerns about safety measures in residential complexes across Dombivli.

