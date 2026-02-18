Mumbai: Samco Mutual Fund CBO Pankit Vijay Shah Found Dead In Andheri; Police Probe Underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: Samco Mutual Fund’s Chief Business Officer, Pankit Vijay Shah (39), was found dead in Andheri East on Tuesday after reportedly falling from a staircase window of a building.

About The Incident

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.15 am at Chhadda Apartment in Teli Galli, behind Ginger Hotel. Shah allegedly fell from a staircase window between the third and fourth floors. An ATM card belonging to the State Bank of India was found on the parapet ledge, and a broom was recovered near his body. Datta Nalavade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Andheri Police Station.

“Further investigation is ongoing,” he said. Senior Police Inspector Machhinder Umesh Machhinder said preliminary findings suggest the death may have been accidental, though all angles are being probed. Shah’s family had filed a missing person complaint at Juhu Police Station on February 16, a day before the incident. Police have ruled out any betting angle. Another officer said CCTV footage shows Shah was alone at the time.

“The incident appears to be either an accident or suicide, but there is no foul play. His ATM card was found on the ledge, and CCTV footage shows that both he and the broom fell simultaneously,” the officer said. The body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. Police said Shah had come to meet his friend Kashish Shah (38), who runs a tours and travel business and has an office in the same building. However, his friend’s office opens at 11 am, and he had not yet arrived.

A cleaning staff member told police that Shah was trying to retrieve something using a broom. About 10 minutes later, she saw that he had fallen. Police received information at 10.22 am, and he was declared dead at Cooper Hospital at 12.47 pm. Shah, a resident of Vile Parle (West), had joined the asset management firm as Chief Business Officer in July 2025. He is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son. Police have recorded statements of his family members and are continuing the probe.

