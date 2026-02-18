 Adani Ports Signs IMEC Pact With Port Of Marseille Fos To Boost India–EU Trade Connectivity
Adani Ports Signs IMEC Pact With Port Of Marseille Fos To Boost India–EU Trade Connectivity

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Port of Marseille Fos on February 18, 2026, to strengthen the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The agreement adds 70 million tonnes of capacity in Europe, proposes an IMEC Ports Club, and advances green maritime and digital collaboration initiatives.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Port of Marseille Fos on February 18, 2026, to strengthen the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Ahmedabad: A new link has been added to the India–Europe trade map. APSEZ and France’s leading maritime gateway, Port of Marseille Fos, have formalised a strategic IMEC partnership during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, reinforcing the expanding India–France strategic relationship.

The agreement completes the IMEC pathway for India–EU trade. Marseille Fos strengthens the western European gateway of the 6,000-km multimodal corridor, adding approximately 70 million tonnes of capacity and extending the route deeper into Europe. IMEC was launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi.

On the eastern gateway, APSEZ’s ports at Mundra and Hazira serve as a multimodal logistics hub linking South Asia to West Asia. Marseille Fos, which handles 74 million tonnes of cargo annually and nearly 10,000 vessel calls each year, brings one of Europe’s largest integrated multimodal ecosystems into the partnership.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, said the agreement connects the final European leg of the corridor and will accelerate the exchange of information and materials among participating nations. Hervé Martel, CEO of Marseille Fos, described the corridor as entering a decisive phase, with both ports positioned at critical endpoints.

APSEZ operates 15 ports and terminals across India with a cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum and approximately 28 percent share of India’s total port volumes. It targets 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030. The agreement signals a coordinated push to institutionalise cooperation along the IMEC route and strengthen long-term supply chain resilience between India and Europe.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the media release dated February 18, 2026, issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and does not include information from any other sources.

