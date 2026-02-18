Modi, Macron elevate India-France ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India has turned out to be a major breakthrough in the bilateral relations of the two countries, raising their relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.”

A slew of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) have been signed between the two countries during the fourth state visit of Macron to India.

The agreements range from defence manufacturing and clean energy to space technology. Hosting Macron in Mumbai’s Lok Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the India-France relationship a “force for global stability” in an increasingly uncertain world.

According to a government statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The elevation of the relationship will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in sectors of the future, to reinforce their sovereignty and decision-making autonomy, the statement added.

For this, the two countries renewed their agreement on defence cooperation to ensure continued collaboration between the Indian Army and the French Land Forces through reciprocal officer deployments.

Modi and Macron virtually inaugurated India’s first private helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka’s Vemagal. The assembly line will produce the H125 light utility helicopter. The first Made in India unit is expected in 2027.

India’s Bharat Electronics Limited and France’s Safran signed an agreement to produce HAMMER precision-guided missiles in India. Moreover, the two countries also agreed to establish a Centre of Excellence in Pune for manufacturing and maintenance for the Indian Air Force and Navy.

According to the official statement, the two countries also decided to establish a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group, a Joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals, and a Letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST and CNRS.

“Whether it’s defence, clean energy, space, or emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators in every field,” PM Modi said. He added that India and France will further build strong networks between their startups and MSMEs. “We will facilitate exchanges between our students and researchers, and we will also establish new centres for joint innovation,” he added.