PM Modi Says India-France Ties At ‘Adbhoot’ Level After Talks With French President Emmanuel Macron |

Mumbai: Prime minister Narendra Modi (75), who had a wide range of talks at Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday with French president Emmanuel Macron (48), said strategic ties between the two nations has now been taken to ``adbhoot" (astonishing) levels. He did not elaborate. But sources said tremendous depth has been added to the strategic partnership aimed at countering global hegemony. Even though they did not name the U.S.A. the reference was obviously to President Donald Trump's outlandish actions like the kidnapping of the Venezuelan president and repeated threat to annex Greenland. Both the leaders emphasised that the rule of law should prevail at the global level. Twenty agreements were signed by the two leaders covering a wide range of topics. Macron's speech was also almost on the same lines as Modi.

Elevated Global Partnership

While Macron observed that Indo-French relations were rooted in transparency. Modi noted that ``France was one of India’s oldest strategic partners and together with President Macron, we have given unprecedented depth and dynamism to this strategic partnership. Based on this trust and shared vision, today we are elevating our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2026: Defining Year

The leaders said 2026 will be a defining year during which Indo-French ties will be upscaled majorly in several fields, including defence manufacture, artificial intelligence, space explorations and skilling.

Marseille’s Historic Link

Modi recalled to Marseille last year for the AI summit. He said Marseille had deep significance for Indians because that was where revolutionary patriot Veer Savarkar escaped by jumping from a ship. He said if Marseille was the gateway to France, Mumbai was the gateway to India. Marseille is the city where Indian soldiers first set foot in Europe during the First World War. Their bravery is remembered across many parts of Europe even today. He said Macron's presence at the ongoing AI summit in New Delhi will add a new dimension.

Helicopter Manufacturing Boost

Earlier, both the leaders virtually inaugurated a H-125 helicopter at an assembly factory jointly promoted by Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka. The PM said this helicopter was the only one of its kind which can soar up to Mt Everest and will be exported also.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

Partnership Without Boundaries

Said Modi: ``India–France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains.

``The year 2026 marks a turning point in India–Europe relations. Just a few days ago, we concluded the largest and most ambitious Free Trade Agreement in India’s history with the European Union. This agreement will also bring unprecedented momentum to India–France relations,"

Modi noted.

Trade, Tax Agreements

``To promote mutual investment, today we are signing an agreement to avoid double taxation for our people and companies. These initiatives will give fresh energy to trade, investment, and mobility between our nations. This is our roadmap for shared prosperity."

New Centres Launched

The government is launching the Indo-French Center for AI in Health, the Indo-French Center for Digital Science and Technology, and a National Center of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics apart from a Swami Vivekananda Centre in Paris.

Global Stability Vision

``The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such times, the India–France partnership stands as a force for global stability. We are combining France’s expertise with India’s scale. We are developing trusted technologies. Through the International Solar Alliance, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and joint development projects, we will advance human development. Through multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy, we will continue to strengthen efforts toward stability and prosperity," Modi noted and his vision was endorsed by Macron.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/