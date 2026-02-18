 Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium Pot; Viral Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Effort
A 3.5-year-old boy in Jalgaon narrowly escaped tragedy after his head got stuck inside an aluminium pot while playing. After other hospitals hesitated, doctors at Sahara Multi Speciality Hospital cut the utensil with a plumber’s help in a 12-minute operation. The child was freed safely. A video of the rescue has gone viral.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: A shocking incident was reported from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, where a three-and-a-half-year-old child narrowly escaped death after his head got stuck inside an aluminium utensil while playing. The pot became tightly wedged around the child’s head and neck, making it difficult for him to breathe and triggering panic among family members.

Following the incident, the child was rushed to multiple hospitals by his relatives. However, doctors were hesitant to remove the utensil due to the high risk of serious injury, as the aluminium pot was firmly stuck. Any haste could have proved fatal for the child.

Child Taken To Multi-Speciality Hospital

According to an NDTV report, the family eventually brought the child to Sahara Multi Speciality Hospital, where Dr Minhaz Patel took a crucial and risky decision to save the child’s life. Understanding the urgency of the situation, the doctor decided to cut the aluminium pot with the help of a plumber using a cutter, ensuring maximum caution to avoid harm to the child.

article-image

Successful Operation Leads To Child's Rescue

The delicate rescue operation lasted around 12 minutes. During this time, the medical team and the plumber worked with extreme precision and care. The aluminium utensil was carefully cut and separated from the child’s head, successfully freeing him without causing any serious injury.

The child was immediately attended to after the procedure and was declared safe. Doctors said timely decision-making and coordinated efforts played a key role in preventing a tragedy.

Although the incident took place nearly 10 days ago, a video of the entire rescue operation has recently surfaced on social media and gone viral. The visuals have drawn widespread praise for the doctors and the plumber, with many users lauding their presence of mind and dedication.

