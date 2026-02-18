 Macron In Mumbai: After Early Morning Jog At Marine Drive, French President Goes For Stroll At THIS Iconic Place Late Night - WATCH
French President Emmanuel Macron made an unscheduled late-night visit to Mumbai’s CSMT and later surprised locals with a morning jog along Marine Drive. The outings came during his three-day India visit, which included talks with PM Narendra Modi on defence, trade and innovation. Videos of his public appearances went viral.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: After wrapping up a packed schedule of official engagements, French President Emmanuel Macron took time to experience Mumbai up close, making an unscheduled late-night visit to the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday.

President Macron arrived at the iconic railway station around 10 pm, accompanied by his wife. The couple was seen leisurely walking through the premises, taking in the Gothic architectural details of the heritage structure, which is among the city’s most recognisable landmarks. Commuters present at the station appeared pleasantly surprised to see the French President casually strolling through the bustling transport hub.

Major Highlights Of Modi-Macron Meeting In Mumbai

The visit came after a day of high-level bilateral engagements, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted President Macron in Mumbai for extensive discussions aimed at deepening India–France cooperation. The talks focused on key areas including defence, advanced technology, trade, clean energy and global strategic collaboration.

A major highlight of the meetings was the joint inauguration of the India–France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India, an initiative designed to strengthen collaboration between startups, researchers, industry leaders and academic institutions in both countries. The leaders also discussed cooperation in defence manufacturing, civil nuclear energy, space exploration, climate action, clean energy solutions and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, President Macron paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, reiterating France’s solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. His three-day visit is expected to result in further progress on trade, strategic partnerships and defence and aerospace initiatives.

'Friend Emmanuel Macron Liked Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French...
article-image

Macron Goes Jogging At Marine Drive

Meanwhile, hours after his arrival in Mumbai, President Macron surprised locals once again by stepping out for a morning jog along the city’s iconic Marine Drive. Dressed in a navy blue athletic T-shirt, black shorts and running shoes, the French leader blended into the morning crowd as he jogged at a brisk pace, with security personnel maintaining a discreet presence.

According to a senior police official, the President began his run shortly after 10.30 am. Adequate police deployment was in place along the route to ensure security. The jog started from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India and continued via Maharshi Karve Marg, passing Churchgate station, Oval Ground and Regal Chowk, before looping back towards the hotel via Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

Videos of President Macron’s morning exercise quickly went viral on social media, with onlookers capturing the moment on their smartphones. The informal interactions and unscheduled public appearances added a human touch to an otherwise tightly choreographed diplomatic visit, drawing appreciation from Mumbaikars and social media users alike.

