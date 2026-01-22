 Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'

Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'

A Zomato delivery rider named Dev rescued a frightened puppy from a busy road, saving it from speeding traffic. He carried the pup to safety in his delivery bag and named it Duggu. The rescue video went viral, earning widespread praise online. Dev now shares regular updates showing Duggu safe, cared for, and settling into a new life

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

On a crowded road filled with blaring horns and speeding vehicles, a tiny puppy’s life hung by a thread. While most commuters rushed past, one Zomato delivery rider chose to stop. That decision turned an ordinary workday into a powerful reminder of compassion in action.

The rider, identified as Dev, noticed the scared puppy darting between moving vehicles, visibly confused and moments away from disaster. Realising the immediate danger, Dev didn’t wait for authorities or assume someone else would help. He gently picked up the trembling pup and moved it away from traffic, prioritising the animal’s safety over his delivery schedule.

A viral image that melted hearts

A short Instagram video captured the rescue and quickly began circulating online. What truly captured viewers’ hearts was the next scene, the rescued puppy sitting calmly inside Dev’s iconic red Zomato delivery bag, peering out curiously. Dev later shared that he named the puppy “Duggu,” a detail that further endeared the duo to viewers.

FPJ Shorts
Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'
Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'
V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
Maharashtra Govt Approves 11 Posts For Minority Training And Research Institute After Long Delay
Maharashtra Govt Approves 11 Posts For Minority Training And Research Institute After Long Delay
Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Is Worth ₹13.7 Crore; It's Adorned With 337 Gems & White Gold
Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Is Worth ₹13.7 Crore; It's Adorned With 337 Gems & White Gold

Comments

Internet applauds the real-life hero

The video crossed 1.1 million views within days, sparking an outpouring of praise across social media. Commenters celebrated Dev’s empathy, calling him a real hero. Many highlighted how rare and meaningful such acts of kindness are in everyday life. Phrases like “not all heroes wear capes” and “humanity still exists” filled the comments section.

Duggu’s new beginning

This heartwarming story didn’t stop with the rescue. Dev has since shared multiple updates on Instagram, documenting Duggu’s recovery and adjustment to a safe environment. From playful antics to peaceful naps, Duggu’s transformation from a frightened stray to a loved companion has continued to captivate followers.

Animal welfare experts often stress that stray animals face the greatest risks on busy urban roads. Immediate intervention, like Dev’s, can prevent countless accidents and injuries. His actions also highlight how individuals, not just organisations, play a vital role in animal rescue and care.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost...
Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost...
'Didn't Invite My Mother To Wedding': Bride Goes Viral For Sharing Childhood Trauma That Led To This...
'Didn't Invite My Mother To Wedding': Bride Goes Viral For Sharing Childhood Trauma That Led To This...
Student's 4 Sec Reddit Video Clip Showing 'Creepy Guy' Staring At Her In Delhi-Pune Train Goes Viral...
Student's 4 Sec Reddit Video Clip Showing 'Creepy Guy' Staring At Her In Delhi-Pune Train Goes Viral...
'Beauty With 0 Brain': Girl Blames Passer By For Interrupting Her 'Fit Check' Video In Public Space;...
'Beauty With 0 Brain': Girl Blames Passer By For Interrupting Her 'Fit Check' Video In Public Space;...
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In...
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In...