Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'

On a crowded road filled with blaring horns and speeding vehicles, a tiny puppy’s life hung by a thread. While most commuters rushed past, one Zomato delivery rider chose to stop. That decision turned an ordinary workday into a powerful reminder of compassion in action.

The rider, identified as Dev, noticed the scared puppy darting between moving vehicles, visibly confused and moments away from disaster. Realising the immediate danger, Dev didn’t wait for authorities or assume someone else would help. He gently picked up the trembling pup and moved it away from traffic, prioritising the animal’s safety over his delivery schedule.

A viral image that melted hearts

A short Instagram video captured the rescue and quickly began circulating online. What truly captured viewers’ hearts was the next scene, the rescued puppy sitting calmly inside Dev’s iconic red Zomato delivery bag, peering out curiously. Dev later shared that he named the puppy “Duggu,” a detail that further endeared the duo to viewers.

Comments

Internet applauds the real-life hero

The video crossed 1.1 million views within days, sparking an outpouring of praise across social media. Commenters celebrated Dev’s empathy, calling him a real hero. Many highlighted how rare and meaningful such acts of kindness are in everyday life. Phrases like “not all heroes wear capes” and “humanity still exists” filled the comments section.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Duggu’s new beginning

This heartwarming story didn’t stop with the rescue. Dev has since shared multiple updates on Instagram, documenting Duggu’s recovery and adjustment to a safe environment. From playful antics to peaceful naps, Duggu’s transformation from a frightened stray to a loved companion has continued to captivate followers.

Animal welfare experts often stress that stray animals face the greatest risks on busy urban roads. Immediate intervention, like Dev’s, can prevent countless accidents and injuries. His actions also highlight how individuals, not just organisations, play a vital role in animal rescue and care.