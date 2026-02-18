Mumbai News: BEST Bus Crashes Inside Dharavi Depot; Damage Reported - WATCH | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus crashed inside the Dharavi bus depot in Mumbai on Wednesday. Visuals from the spot show broken glass scattered on the ground and some structural damage at the depot. The exact cause of the accident and whether anyone was injured remain unclear.

Earlier on Tuesday, a BEST bus caught fire on the Western Express Highway, near Saidham Mandir in Kandivali East. The incident took place around 9.10 pm, and the visuals of the bus created a scare among the commuters. The CGN-run bus, route number 289, was travelling from Kandivali Station to Anita Nagar. Fortunately, all passengers were safely out of the bus.