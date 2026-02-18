Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire Near Saidham Mandir On WEH In Kandivali East, No Injuries Reported

A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus caught fire on the Western Express Highway, near Saidham Mandir, Kandivali East on Tuesday night, creating a scare among the commuters. " The incident was reported at 9.10 pm. It was a CGN run bus, route number 289 plying from Kandivali Station to Anita Nagar. All passengers were safely out of bus. The fire was extinguished at 10.05 pm. No injuries are reported," the report from BMC disaster management cell said.

After the incident, the vehicular traffic towards North from Samata Nagar was moving slow in the evening peak hours.

As the incident took place, the officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade, Samata Nagar police and Mumbai traffic police rushed to the spot.

Jayawant Shinde, Senior Police Inspector of Samta Nagar police station, said, “A CNG bus no.289 was travelling from Kandivali to Damu Nagar, near Saidham Mandir on the Western Express Highway when it developed a technical fault. The driver and the conductor asked all the passengers to get down, after which the driver was taking the bus alone towards the Magathane depot. However, the bus suddenly caught fire. No one was injured in the incident. The fire brigade extinguished the fire and removed the bus from the highway. The entire process took around 20 minutes, during which traffic was affected for some time.”

