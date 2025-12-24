Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Pay Tributes To Balasaheb Thackeray At His Memorial In Shivaji Park Ahead Of Alliance Announcement For BMC Elections 2026| WATCH |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a politically significant moment on Wednesday as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray came together with their families to pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray at the memorial in Shivaji Park.

The joint appearance of the Thackeray cousins, after years of political and personal estrangement, further fuelled speculation about a formal alliance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which is likely to be announced today at Worli's Blue Sea Hotel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, accompanied by their wives, offered floral tributes at the Smriti Sthal. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray were also present, underlining the symbolic importance of the occasion. Earlier, the two leaders were seen leaving together from Raj Thackeray’s residence for Shivaji Park, a visual that carried strong political messaging in Maharashtra’s power corridors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Political circles are abuzz with indications that the two parties are on the verge of announcing an alliance for the upcoming municipal council and BMC elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant described the moment as “auspicious,” saying the people of Maharashtra had long awaited such unity. Emphasising the regional identity narrative, Sawant said Mumbai has always embraced everyone and that the parties have consistently spoken for “Marathis and sons of the soil,” without discrimination based on caste or religion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Widely regarded as Mumbai politics’ “first family,” Uddhav and Raj Thackeray were separated by a bitter family and political feud that began nearly 20 years ago. Their recent reunion in June, sparked by shared opposition to the Hindi language imposition issue, marked the first major thaw in relations. Today's developments suggest that reconciliation has now moved beyond symbolism into concrete political planning.

Sena UBT Likely To Fight On 157 Seats

According to an NDTV report quoting sources, a seat-sharing formula for the BMC polls has already been broadly agreed upon. According to insiders, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to contest 157 of the civic body’s 227 seats, while the MNS will field candidates in the remaining 70 wards. If finalised, this will be the first time in two decades that the Thackeray cousins will fight an election as allies rather than rivals.

The stakes are particularly high for Maharashtra’s regional political heavyweights. For Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC election could prove decisive. A third consecutive electoral setback may severely weaken their political standing, potentially consolidating control of Shiv Sena's legacy in the hands of Eknath Shinde. As Mumbai heads towards high-stakes civic polls, the emerging Sena (UBT)–MNS alliance could majorly reshape the city’s political landscape.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/