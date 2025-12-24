‘People Wanted Them Together’: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar On Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Reunion; VIDEO

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Ahead of Thackeray cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray announcing their alliance, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has offered rare insight into the thinking within the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray camp. Speaking exclusively to FPJ, Pednekar said the idea of the Thackeray cousins coming together has long resonated with people who associate the party with Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

People Wanted Them Together

Pednekar stressed that the demand for unity did not emerge overnight. According to her, party workers and loyal supporters had repeatedly expressed a desire to see the family close ranks. She pointed out that those who had worked alongside Balasaheb Thackeray since the early years believed internal divisions weakened the larger cause of Marathi politics.

She described politics as having two sides, good and bad, adding that no leader remains at the centre of power forever. “Every day cannot belong to the same person,” she said, noting that political highs and lows were inevitable.

‘Our Differences Were Small’

Referring to the prolonged estrangement between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, Pednekar said personal disputes should never overshadow larger political objectives. She indicated that internal conflicts were minor when compared to the threat posed to the original Shiv Sena’s identity.

Pednekar also acknowledged that there was a growing realisation that forces attempting to weaken the Thackeray brand could only be countered through unity. “If the intention is to finish the Thackeray legacy, then our fights are insignificant,” she remarked.

Operation Lotus And The Sena Split

The former mayor argued that the Shiv Sena had to be broken for the BJP to consolidate power in Maharashtra. She claimed that Operation Lotus was not a choice but a strategy adopted because the undivided Sena held substantial political strength. According to her, without engineering the split, rivals would have struggled to dominate the state’s political narrative.

A Step Towards Political Survival

Pednekar made it clear that rebuilding strength did not mean chasing alliances out of weakness. Instead, she framed the potential tie up as a conscious decision rooted in shared ideology and survival. “Whichever alliance is formed, both sides must walk a few steps towards each other,” she said.

With expectations of a formal announcement later today, Pednekar’s remarks underline a significant shift in tone within the Shiv Sena (UBT), suggesting reconciliation over rivalry at a crucial political juncture.

