 Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Boy 'Casting Vote' In Solapur
A viral video from Solapur district shows a 14-year-old boy allegedly pressing the EVM button while accompanying his candidate father, Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, inside a polling booth during Zilla Parishad elections. The father claimed the child only wanted to observe voting, though the incident has raised questions over poll protocol.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Boy 'Casting Vote' In Solapur | Representative Image

Pune: A viral video has shown a 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his candidate father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Later, Mohite Patil said the boy only wanted to see how voting is done.

"My son wanted to see how a vote is cast and that is why I took him inside. The polling officials raised objections, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I cast my vote. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he said.

