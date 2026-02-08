 Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 8: City Records Warm Sunny Day At 27 Degrees While Air Quality Remains In Poor Category
Mumbai weather today remains warm and mostly sunny with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius. However, air quality levels are currently poor, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels remaining high. Health experts advise residents, especially children and elderly citizens, to limit outdoor exposure. Here is a detailed look at Mumbai’s weather conditions, pollution levels and what residents can expect today.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 8: City Records Warm Sunny Day At 27 Degrees While Air Quality Remains In Poor Category | Pixabay

Mumbai woke up to a warm and bright morning today, with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions remain largely clear and sunny across most parts of the city, offering typical coastal February warmth. Despite pleasant skies, pollution levels continue to remain a concern for residents and health authorities.

Sunny Conditions Expected Through The Day

According to latest weather readings, the city is currently experiencing sunny conditions with temperatures expected to gradually rise through the afternoon. The day forecast suggests temperatures could touch around 29 degrees Celsius. Wind speed remains light at around 8 to 10 kilometres per hour, while humidity is recorded near 42 percent, contributing to the slightly sticky coastal feel.

There is currently no rainfall expected, with precipitation chances remaining at zero percent. Visibility levels remain moderate, supporting normal travel and outdoor movement.

Air Quality Enters Unhealthy Category

While weather conditions remain stable, air quality readings paint a more worrying picture. PM2.5 levels are recorded at 106 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels stand at 125 micrograms per cubic metre. These readings fall under poor to unhealthy air quality categories.

Other pollutant levels include carbon monoxide at 165 parts per billion, nitrogen dioxide at 46 parts per billion, sulphur dioxide at 18 parts per billion and ozone at 28 parts per billion. Health experts say prolonged exposure in such conditions can impact respiratory health.

Health Advisory For Residents

Doctors advise senior citizens, children and people with respiratory conditions to limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Use of masks and staying hydrated is recommended, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Stable Weather, Pollution Remains Key Concern

While Mumbai continues to enjoy stable weather and bright sunshine, pollution remains a parallel challenge. Authorities continue to monitor air quality levels, urging citizens to remain cautious while planning outdoor activities.

Residents are advised to stay updated with daily air quality and weather bulletins as conditions may fluctuate through the week.

