Mumbai: Andheri Police Book Allahabad Bank Officials Over Missing Title Deeds

Mumbai: The Andheri police have registered a case against officials of the Andheri (East) branch of Allahabad Bank following a complaint by a firm, alleging the bank failed to return an original deed even though a “no dues certificate” was issued in April 2013.

The case was registered on the direction of the sessions court following a complaint by the authorised representative of Shelter Makers (I) Pvt Ltd, which had obtained a loan from the bank in September 2009. The original title deed and related documents were submitted to the bank accordingly.

According to the revision application filed by the complainant through lawyer Filji Frederick, the firm made several communications with the bank regarding the return of the original papers. Later, in a letter dated April 3, 2017, the bank denied ever receiving the original documents. Consequently, the firm first approached the police.

When the police failed to take action, the firm approached the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri in 2022. In its order, the court refused to direct the police to register a case, ordering a judicial inquiry. The firm then approached the sessions court, which noted that “the documentary trail is not speculative; it directly addresses the custody and non-return of the title deeds after repayment”. The court said, “The magistrate’s conclusion relegated the matter to a summary inquiry without enabling the investigating agency to secure the documents or to interrogate the bank officials…”

