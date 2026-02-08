Sanjay Raut Slams BJP's Ritu Tawde Over Bangladesh Remark, Questions Centre On Union Budget Aid To Dhaka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

A fresh political row has surfaced in Mumbai after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut shared a strongly worded post on social media targeting mayoral hopeful Ritu Tawde. The post came after Tawde reportedly spoke about removing Bangladeshis from Mumbai, triggering sharp political reactions across party lines.

In his post, Raut questioned what he described as contradictions between strong public statements on illegal immigration and the Union government’s financial assistance to Bangladesh under the latest Union Budget. The remarks have intensified political debate, particularly on social media, with leaders and supporters engaging in sharp exchanges.

Union Budget Allocation Becomes Political Flashpoint

The political debate has also shifted towards India’s development assistance to Bangladesh. Recent budget figures indicate that India has reduced its financial allocation to Bangladesh compared to previous years. Political voices have used this point to question the broader policy direction, linking foreign aid decisions with domestic political messaging on immigration and national security.

The Centre has traditionally maintained that overseas development assistance is part of India’s diplomatic engagement strategy with neighbouring nations and is aimed at supporting development cooperation, infrastructure and regional stability.

Foreign Policy And Domestic Politics Intersect

Policy observers note that foreign aid is usually structured around long term diplomatic goals rather than immediate political developments. However, such allocations often become part of domestic political narratives, especially during politically sensitive periods or major civic elections.

The current controversy reflects how international relations, border concerns and minority rights issues in neighbouring countries often enter domestic political debates in India.