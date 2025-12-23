Uddhav & Raj Thackeray's Alliance, Seat-Sharing For Mumbai's BMC Polls 2026 CONFIRMED, Announcement On Wednesday At 12 PM

Sena UBT-MNS Chiefs, Estranged Thackeray Cousins, Reunite At 'Victory' Rally In Worli After 2 Decades |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray are set to announce their much-discussed political alliance on Tuesday, December 24. The speculation gained momentum after Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut shared a social media post featuring a photograph of the Thackeray brothers. The post carried a brief Marathi caption which read, “Tomorrow, at 12 PM.”

The elections for the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Pune, are scheduled for January 15, while the counting of votes is scheduled for January 16.

Among the most closely watched developments is the likely alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, a prospect that has generated curiosity among Mumbaikars and party workers across the state. Earlier, while speaking to the media on December 21, Raut had said the alliance between the brothers would be revealed before December 23. He said the declaration would be made jointly and in a grand manner, signalling a major realignment in state politics.

What to expect?

Raut further clarified that the two parties would not limit their joint fight to Mumbai. He said the Thackeray brothers would contest together in five major municipal corporations, namely Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan Dombivli and Nashik.

Earlier, he also revealed that the brothers are also set to hold joint rallies in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the upcoming January 15 polls. "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj will hold joint rallies in Mumbai and outside. It is the need of Maharashtra," Raut said on December 17. In addition to this, the Thackeray cousins are also likely to hold rallies in places like Pune, Nashik and Kalyan-Dombivli.

Thackeray Brothers' Reunion In Focus For BMC Polls

The polls are also set to see a new dynamic as the Thackeray cousins will be uniting after two decades. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years.

Since then, their families have exchanged visits on several special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, weddings, and political events.

