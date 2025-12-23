BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Form Filing Begins Today, Process To Run Till December 30

Nomination Form Filing Begins Today, Process To Run Till December 30 |

Mumbai: In a first crucial administrative step towards contesting the much-anticipated BMC elections, the process for nomination form filing begins today, (Tuesday, December 23) and will continue till December 30. "As per the rules, the aspirants need to collect the forms from the returning officers and submit offline. There is no online system. The state election commission (SEC) has a fixed format for nomination form and affidavits," said an election officer.

Mumbai has a total of 46 officers—23 Returning Officers (ROs) and 23 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) appointed by BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani.

Gagrani on Monday held a meeting with representatives from political parties explaining process of nomination papers, election expenses, code of conduct, various administrative, technical and legal aspects of the election.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Joshi said, "All guidelines have been given so that candidates do not make mistakes while filing nomination papers for the elections. All the information needs to be in the prescribed format. Candidates should take due care that their application is not rejected due to technical difficulties. It is mandatory for candidates to fill all the information accurately and clearly in the affidavit to be submitted with their application. If any column in the affidavit is left blank or if incorrect information is found, the nomination of the candidate may be cancelled," she said.

"The municipal administration and election machinery is committed to conducting the election process for the 2025-26 BMC general elections in a completely fearless, free, transparent and disciplined environment. In this regard, the BMC administration has made extensive preparations, and all the necessary measures are being implemented effectively. The role of political parties is very important in the entire election process," Gagrani said.

"In order to promote democratic values and to keep the election process fair, transparent and credible, all political parties, their office bearers and workers should strictly follow the model code of conduct set by the State Election Commission, and should also cooperate with the Municipal Corporation administration," he added.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar said, "The corporation under its SVEEP program will organised awareness among citizens to increase the voting percentage.

