Mumbai CET AYUSH Admissions See 178 Seats Vacant Despite Eight Rounds, Highlighting Gaps In CAP Process

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: For the first time, the state common entrance test (CET) cell conducted eight rounds of exams for the students willing to seek admissions in AYUSH courses, yet 178 seats remained vacant.

Vacancies mostly in private colleges, government colleges largely filled

While only two seats Bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery (BAMS) and three seats for Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) were vacant in government college, 72 in BAMS, 86 in BHMS and 15 of Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) were left vacant in private colleges.

"60 seats were added at the 11th hour, when a new a college got approval. However, some students who couldn't secure admissions might have decided to hold for another year," said an official. "As the eight round as ended, we have closed all the CET exams for this academic year. We will now prepare for next year."

It was the first time that an additional centralised admission process (CAP) round was held for AYUSH courses, which are under group B in the admission process, while group A includes MBBS and BDS courses.

Bombay High Court order prompts extra round to address student grievances

The extra round of exams took place following an order from the Bombay High Court, when students with lower marks approaches the court stating that the students were getting seats in top government and private AYUSH colleges simply because of a restrictive rule. The court was hearing a student’s petition seeking permission to either upgrade their group B allocation or cancel the seat allotted to them in round 3 of CAP.

This year, round 3 of CAP for group B aspirants was conducted before completion of round 3 for groups A aspirants. Once seats were allotted for MBBS and BDS courses, many students who had earlier been allotted group B seats in reputed colleges surrendered them and moved to group A programmes. While this created new vacancies in prominent AYUSH colleges, group B aspirants who had been allotted seats during round 3 were barred from entering the stray vacancy round, as per the admission brochure.

