Shiv Sena UBT Faces Brief Scuffle During KDMC Election Aspirants’ Interviews In Kalyan West

Kalyan: A brief scuffle broke out during the interview process of aspirants of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction for the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, momentarily exposing internal discord within the party.

Physical altercation between party office-bearers Nishikant Dhone and Bhagwat Baisane

The incident occurred on Monday near Ganesh Ghat Depot in Kalyan West, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) had organised interviews for party aspirants seeking tickets for the municipal elections. During the process, a heated argument escalated into a physical altercation between party office-bearers Nishikant Dhone and Bhagwat Baisane, creating a brief commotion at the venue.

The situation was swiftly brought under control after senior party leaders and workers intervened and separated the two. Following mediation by party seniors, both Dhone and Baisane were seen embracing each other, indicating that the dispute had been resolved. Party sources maintained that the incident stemmed from light-hearted banter that unexpectedly spiralled into an argument.

The altercation took place against the backdrop of the KDMC elections, for which all major political parties have begun the process of interviewing aspirants. As part of this exercise, the Shiv Sena (UBT) conducted interviews for aspirants from various wards falling under the Kalyan West Assembly constituency.

97 aspirants appear for 42 municipal seats, strong interest noted

According to party officials, a total of 97 aspirants appeared for interviews for 42 municipal seats in Kalyan West, reflecting strong interest among party workers to contest the civic polls. The interview process witnessed the presence of senior office-bearers, local leaders, party workers and aspirants in large numbers.

Meanwhile, a video of the scuffle quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and embarrassment for the party. Although both individuals involved clarified that they were not aspirants for the elections and that there was no serious dispute between them, the incident cast a shadow over the otherwise orderly interview process.

Baisane clarifies dispute was minor and blown out of proportion

Responding to the incident, Baisane stated, “There was no real dispute between us. It was merely friendly banter that was misunderstood and blown out of proportion.”

Providing clarity on the party’s election strategy, Bala Parab, city chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) for Kalyan West, said that interviews were conducted for all 42 seats in the constituency. “Ninety-seven aspirants have given interviews. After completing the screening process, the party will announce the official list of candidates,” he said.

Parab also confirmed that alliance talks with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are underway. “A meeting has already taken place between MNS leader Raju Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) youth leader Varun Sardesai. The MNS has demanded 12 seats in Kalyan West, while Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the remaining 30 seats,” he added.

