Bonded Labour Exposed In Thane: Ten Migrant Workers Rescued From Inhuman Conditions At Ambernath Food Unit

Thane: In a shocking reminder that bonded labour continues to exist even in the 21st century, ten migrant workers were rescued from inhuman conditions at M/s Shakti Food Industries in Ambernath West, following a swift joint operation conducted under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) scheme.

District Legal Services Authority leads coordinated multi-department action

The rescue operation was carried out by a special team of the Thane District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the leadership of District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, with coordinated action by the revenue, police and labour departments.

The case came to light on December 17, when one of the bonded labourers, Kamlesh Funnan Banwasi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, managed to escape and approached the District Legal Services Authority. After hearing his ordeal, the Special Cell for Unorganised Sector Workers immediately prepared an application and submitted it to DLSA Secretary Justice Ravindra Pajankar.

Recognising the gravity of the matter, Justice Pajankar promptly forwarded an official communication to the District Collector, following which Dr. Panchal ordered immediate action despite the administration being heavily engaged in ongoing municipal and municipal corporation election duties.

Special joint team constituted for late-night rescue

Acting under the guidance of Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandeep Mane, a joint team comprising Ambarnath Tehsildar Amit Puri, Circle Officer Sagve, officials from the Labour Department led by Assistant Labour Commissioner Anagha Kshirsagar’s representative Rajni Bhor, and a police team under Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Sayyed was constituted.

The rescued workers, all natives of Bhadohi and Jaunpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as: Sintu Vinod Banwasi,

Chandu Hari Banwasi, Sanjay Doctor Banwasi, Kallu Banwasi, Suraj Banwasi, Sanjay Khillari Banwasi, Suresh Banwasi, Sukud Vijay, Sukhi Panna, and Vijay Kumar Shriram.

According to officials, the workers were lured by contractors Nikki alias Krishna Kumar Agrahari and Nitin Tiwari with promises of jobs paying Rs 18,000–Rs 20,000 per month, along with accommodation and food. However, once brought to Ambernath, they were subjected to forced labour, starvation, physical assault, denial of wages and confinement.

Locked rooms, confiscated phones and physical abuse revealed

The labourers were allegedly kept locked inside a small room at night, their mobile phones confiscated to cut off contact with family members, and were forced to work under harsh and degrading conditions. The investigation revealed that the operation was carried out in a planned and conspiratorial manner.

The joint operation continued till late night, and an FIR was registered at Ambarnath Police Station at around 5 am. Both contractors have been arrested.

Cases filed under Bonded Labour Act and human trafficking laws

The accused have been booked under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to human trafficking. Bonded labour certificates have been issued to all ten workers, who have since been safely repatriated to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh.

The Thane District Legal Services Authority has appealed to citizens to report any such incidents of exploitation and urged them to contact the Special Cell for Unorganised Sector Workers in cases of suspected bonded labour.

