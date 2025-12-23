Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Victory For Mahayuti And Citizens’ Rights In Bhiwandi Elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday gave a clear indication that the Mahyuti alliance would emerge victorious in the upcoming civic elections. |

Bhiwandi: As the bugle for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections has been sounded, political activity in the city has intensified. Amid confusion among Shiv Sena workers over the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday gave a clear indication that the Mahyuti alliance would emerge victorious in the upcoming civic elections.

Shinde inaugurates public relations office, signals Mahayuti victory

Shinde made the statement while inaugurating the public relations office of former MLA and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Rupesh Mhatre at Bhadwad in Bhiwandi. Several senior Shiv Sena leaders and party functionaries were present on the occasion, including Prakash Patil, MLA Shantaram More, District Chief Devanand Thale, former Standing Committee Chairman Sanjay Mhatre, former city assembly chief Sanjay Kabukar, West City Chief Shyam Patil, along with a large number of former corporators and office-bearers.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde claimed that in the recently concluded municipal council elections across Maharashtra, 62 Shiv Sena presidents were elected. He remarked that while it was earlier said that Shiv Sena was limited to Thane district, the election results have proved that the party has a strong presence across the state. Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thakre Shinde said the results had clearly shown which faction represents the “real Shiv Sena”.

No Injustice to Kalyan Road-Affected Citizens

Speaking on the Bhiwandi–Kalyan Road widening project being undertaken by the municipal administration in view of city development and the metro project, Shinde assured that no injustice would be done to citizens affected by the project.

“Development of the city is important, but no one will be rendered homeless in the process. Those affected will receive proper compensation and justice,” he said. The Deputy Chief Minister also reiterated that the ‘Ladli Bahin Yojana’ will never be discontinued, providing relief and assurance to beneficiaries.

