Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 66-Year-Old Woman’s Hidden Heart Condition Treated Without Angioplasty At Gleneagles Hospital

Mumbai, Feb 10: In a first-of-its-kind medical achievement, cardiologists have successfully diagnosed and treated a hidden heart condition in a 66-year-old woman using advanced coronary microcirculation assessment, helping her avoid an unnecessary angioplasty and regain a normal life.

Patient’s condition

The treatment was carried out at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, where the patient, Rajni Gaikwad, a resident of Pune, had approached doctors with severe chest pain and breathlessness.

Her condition had deteriorated to the point where she could barely walk 10 metres without intense discomfort, leaving her anxious, dependent on others and unable to perform routine daily activities.

Initial investigations inconclusive

Although her symptoms strongly suggested angina due to heart blockage, routine investigations failed to provide clear answers. Coronary angiography revealed only moderate blockages of 50–70 per cent in the major heart arteries—findings that typically do not explain such severe symptoms. With her distress continuing, the medical team decided to look beyond conventional testing.

Advanced diagnostic approach

Using the newly introduced CoroFlow coronary microcirculation assessment system, recently launched in India, doctors examined the heart’s microcirculation—the tiny blood vessels responsible for nearly 95 per cent of blood flow to the heart muscle.

The test revealed a disorder of the heart’s microcirculation, a condition often missed on routine angiograms and more commonly seen in women and patients with diabetes. The hospital claimed that this marked the first such diagnosis using this technology in India and Western India.

Expert opinion

Dr Rahul Gupta, Director – Cardiologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, explained that conventional angiography visualises only about 5 per cent of the heart’s blood flow through large arteries.

“When the microcirculation is diseased, patients can continue to suffer severe chest pain and breathlessness even if major arteries appear only mildly blocked,” he said. “In this case, angioplasty or bypass surgery would not have helped and could have been unnecessary.”

Targeted treatment and recovery

Based on the findings, the patient was treated with targeted medications and personalised lifestyle guidance. Her symptoms gradually improved, and she has now returned to her normal routine.

Expressing her gratitude, Gaikwad said the correct diagnosis spared her from an unnecessary stenting procedure and restored her independence.

Hospital response

Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said the case represents a significant step forward in cardiac care, offering patients with unexplained chest pain access to more accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment.

