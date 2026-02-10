BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress

BJP Logo (L) & Shiv Sena-UBT Logo (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Ending days of political uncertainty, the high-stakes power struggle in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation reached a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the ruling dispensation with last-minute support from the Shiv Sena UBT faction. In a closely fought contest, BJP candidate Sangeeta Khandekar was elected Mayor by a margin of just one vote, while Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav secured the post of Deputy Mayor. The outcome dealt a significant political setback to the Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party but failed to secure power.

Mayor Elected by One-Vote Margin

The majority mark for the mayoral election stood at 34. Khandekar received 32 votes, while the Congress candidate polled 31 votes. Two corporators from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) remained absent, effectively lowering the winning threshold to 33. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) maintained a neutral stance, a factor that proved decisive in the final result.

The narrow victory triggered celebrations within the BJP camp and underscored the importance of last-minute political realignments.

The UBT Shivsena played a decisive role in enabling the BJP to cross the majority mark. Under a mutually agreed power-sharing arrangement, the mayor’s post will be shared in two terms of two-and-a-half years each, while the Standing Committee chairmanship for the first term will go to the UBT faction.

Key Support from Six UBT Corporators

Initially, the BJP had the support of 24 corporators—including 23 from the BJP and one from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). The equation shifted after six corporators from the UBT faction, led by district president Sandeep Girhe, and two Independents extended support, taking the BJP’s tally to 32. With two VBA corporators absent and AIMIM neutral, the Congress remained stuck at 31.

Before the vote, intense speculation suggested that the Congress and the UBT faction would join hands to keep the BJP out of power. UBTShivsena MP Sanjay Raut had earlier asserted that the BJP would not be allowed to capture the Chandrapur civic body “under any circumstances.”

However, within hours, the UBT faction announced support to the BJP, sending shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political circles.

A meeting between Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and UBT district chief Sandeep Girhe earlier in the day reportedly ended in disagreement, after which Girhe walked out. Soon thereafter, BJP leader Kishor Jorgawar formally announced the UBT faction’s support, decisively tilting the balance.

Explaining the decision, Sandeep Girhe said the Congress had offered the Standing Committee chairmanship but not the mayor’s post within five years, prompting the Sena faction to side with the BJP.Without Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress cannot have a mayor in Chandrapur,” he asserted, issuing a sharp warning to the party.

Sena Leader Explains Shift to BJP

When asked about the development, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said,I do not have detailed information about the alliance in Chandrapur. I will look into it, but I congratulate the newly elected mayor and extend my best wishes.”

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged political manipulation behind the BJP’s victory.“ The BJP has won through horse-trading. Shiv Sena (UBT), being part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA alliance, should have supported the Congress. AIMIM’s neutrality and the absence of VBA corporators helped the BJP win by one vote,” he said.

Sapkal further claimed an “invisible alliance between the BJP and AIMIM” had earlier surfaced in other municipal contests and reiterated that the Congress had made sincere efforts to secure VBA support. He added that a detailed report on the election would be sought from party observers for further discussion.

