 Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions

Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released its second list of property tax defaulters showing ₹96 crore in unpaid dues, warning of property attachment and auctions as chronic defaulters continue to evade payments despite repeated notices, with total outstanding arrears crossing ₹22,000 crore.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
BMC moves toward attachment and auction of properties as unpaid tax dues near ₹96 crore in Mumbai. | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 10: On Tuesday, the BMC released its second list of property tax defaulters, revealing outstanding dues of Rs 96 crore. The civic body has warned that properties of those who fail to clear their dues within the stipulated period will be attached and put up for auction.

Strict action against defaulters

Despite repeated reminders and follow-ups by the BMC, property owners who continue to evade property tax are now facing strict action, including attachment and seizure of assets. The measure aims to protect honest taxpayers, speed up collections, and secure revenue for civic services, infrastructure and development, said a senior civic official.

The list of the top 10 defaulters issued on Tuesday includes plots, residential and commercial buildings, commercial complexes and industrial units.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress
BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
IndiGo Braces For Full Compliance As FDTL Exemption Expires, Claims Optimum Pool Of Pilots
IndiGo Braces For Full Compliance As FDTL Exemption Expires, Claims Optimum Pool Of Pilots
PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Hammer USA Ahead Of India Showdown In Colombo
PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Hammer USA Ahead Of India Showdown In Colombo

Top defaulters named

Leading the list is M/s Kamla Mills with Rs 12.02 crore, followed by Sumer Corporation, Chandivali Farms (L Ward) at Rs 11.99 crore, and Transcon Seth Creators (P North) at Rs 11.98 crore. Others include Foremost Realtors Pvt Ltd (H East) – Rs 11.91 crore, Shri Sai Group (K West) – Rs 11.32 crore, Accord Builders (L Ward) – Rs 11.20 crore, Sumer Corporation, Chandivali Farms (L Ward) – Rs 10.63 crore, Ameer Parks & Amusement Pvt Ltd (P South) – Rs 9.56 crore, Imtiaz Abdul Gaffar (K West) – Rs 2.55 crore, and Aminullah Zahidullah (H West) – Rs 2.51 crore.

These defaulters collectively owe around Rs 96 crore to the civic body.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Top Property Tax Defaulters, Slaps Seizure Notices Over ₹630 Crore...
article-image

Earlier list and overall dues

On Monday, the BMC had released a list of the top 20 defaulters owing Rs 630 crore. Property tax remains the BMC’s primary source of revenue. However, cumulative outstanding dues dating back to 2010 have swelled to Rs 22,000 crore, including 15 years of penalties.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of...
Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of...
BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress
BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress
Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Sector 48 Creche Remains Closed For Eight Years; Legal Notice Served To Social...
Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Sector 48 Creche Remains Closed For Eight Years; Legal Notice Served To Social...
MahaRERA Pulls Up Borivali Developer For 10-Year Delay, Orders Project Revival And Interest To...
MahaRERA Pulls Up Borivali Developer For 10-Year Delay, Orders Project Revival And Interest To...
BJP's Ritu Tawde Set To Become Mumbai Mayor, Ending Shiv Sena's 30-Year BMC Dominance After 4-Year...
BJP's Ritu Tawde Set To Become Mumbai Mayor, Ending Shiv Sena's 30-Year BMC Dominance After 4-Year...