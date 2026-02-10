Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions

BMC moves toward attachment and auction of properties as unpaid tax dues near ₹96 crore in Mumbai. | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 10: On Tuesday, the BMC released its second list of property tax defaulters, revealing outstanding dues of Rs 96 crore. The civic body has warned that properties of those who fail to clear their dues within the stipulated period will be attached and put up for auction.

Strict action against defaulters

Despite repeated reminders and follow-ups by the BMC, property owners who continue to evade property tax are now facing strict action, including attachment and seizure of assets. The measure aims to protect honest taxpayers, speed up collections, and secure revenue for civic services, infrastructure and development, said a senior civic official.

The list of the top 10 defaulters issued on Tuesday includes plots, residential and commercial buildings, commercial complexes and industrial units.

Top defaulters named

Leading the list is M/s Kamla Mills with Rs 12.02 crore, followed by Sumer Corporation, Chandivali Farms (L Ward) at Rs 11.99 crore, and Transcon Seth Creators (P North) at Rs 11.98 crore. Others include Foremost Realtors Pvt Ltd (H East) – Rs 11.91 crore, Shri Sai Group (K West) – Rs 11.32 crore, Accord Builders (L Ward) – Rs 11.20 crore, Sumer Corporation, Chandivali Farms (L Ward) – Rs 10.63 crore, Ameer Parks & Amusement Pvt Ltd (P South) – Rs 9.56 crore, Imtiaz Abdul Gaffar (K West) – Rs 2.55 crore, and Aminullah Zahidullah (H West) – Rs 2.51 crore.

These defaulters collectively owe around Rs 96 crore to the civic body.

Earlier list and overall dues

On Monday, the BMC had released a list of the top 20 defaulters owing Rs 630 crore. Property tax remains the BMC’s primary source of revenue. However, cumulative outstanding dues dating back to 2010 have swelled to Rs 22,000 crore, including 15 years of penalties.

