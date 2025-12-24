‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission |

Mumbai, December 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully launching the LVM3 M6 mission, describing it as a defining moment for India’s growing space ambitions.

In a post shared on X, Fadnavis congratulated the scientists and engineers behind the mission, which placed the BlueBird Block 2 satellite into its designated orbit. The satellite is the heaviest ever launched from Indian soil, marking a major milestone in the country’s space journey.

‘ISRO Spreads Wings of Success for Bharat’

In his message, Fadnavis wrote that ISRO had once again demonstrated India’s scientific capability on the global stage. He called the mission a symbol of national confidence and technological excellence, crediting the dedication of the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation.

The Chief Minister said the successful launch reflected India’s steady progress towards self reliance in advanced space technology and underlined the country’s expanding role in the global commercial launch market.

Modi’s Vision and India’s Global Rise

Fadnavis also linked the achievement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India’s space programme has gained renewed momentum under his vision. According to him, the focus on innovation, indigenous capability and global competitiveness has helped position India as a trusted partner in international space missions.

He noted that India is no longer limited to domestic launches but is increasingly being recognised as a reliable hub for commercial satellite deployments from across the world.

Maharashtra Joins the National Celebration

Expressing pride on behalf of the state, Fadnavis said Maharashtra stood united with the rest of the country in celebrating the achievement. He added that such milestones inspire young Indians to pursue careers in science and technology and strengthen India’s standing as a knowledge driven nation.

The LVM3 M6 mission is being seen as another step forward in India’s ambition to become a dominant force in the rapidly evolving global space economy.