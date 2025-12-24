 ‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission

‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised ISRO after the successful launch of LVM3 M6, which placed the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil into orbit. Calling it a moment of national pride, Fadnavis said India is emerging as a global force in commercial space launches under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission |

Mumbai, December 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully launching the LVM3 M6 mission, describing it as a defining moment for India’s growing space ambitions.

In a post shared on X, Fadnavis congratulated the scientists and engineers behind the mission, which placed the BlueBird Block 2 satellite into its designated orbit. The satellite is the heaviest ever launched from Indian soil, marking a major milestone in the country’s space journey.

‘ISRO Spreads Wings of Success for Bharat’

In his message, Fadnavis wrote that ISRO had once again demonstrated India’s scientific capability on the global stage. He called the mission a symbol of national confidence and technological excellence, crediting the dedication of the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation.

FPJ Shorts
‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission
‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission
‘BJP, Eknath Shinde Looted Mumbai & BMC’: Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Other Leaders Comment Ahead Of Shiv Sena UBT–MNS Alliance Announcement
‘BJP, Eknath Shinde Looted Mumbai & BMC’: Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Other Leaders Comment Ahead Of Shiv Sena UBT–MNS Alliance Announcement
APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 OUT At apsc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 OUT At apsc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
2025: Lavish Indian Weddings Thrive With 8% Higher Spending Despite Soaring Gold Prices
2025: Lavish Indian Weddings Thrive With 8% Higher Spending Despite Soaring Gold Prices

The Chief Minister said the successful launch reflected India’s steady progress towards self reliance in advanced space technology and underlined the country’s expanding role in the global commercial launch market.

Modi’s Vision and India’s Global Rise

Fadnavis also linked the achievement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India’s space programme has gained renewed momentum under his vision. According to him, the focus on innovation, indigenous capability and global competitiveness has helped position India as a trusted partner in international space missions.

He noted that India is no longer limited to domestic launches but is increasingly being recognised as a reliable hub for commercial satellite deployments from across the world.

Read Also
ISRO Launches Heaviest-Ever LVM3-M6 Rocket: Salient Features, Key Details Of The BlueBird Block-2...
article-image

Maharashtra Joins the National Celebration

Expressing pride on behalf of the state, Fadnavis said Maharashtra stood united with the rest of the country in celebrating the achievement. He added that such milestones inspire young Indians to pursue careers in science and technology and strengthen India’s standing as a knowledge driven nation.

The LVM3 M6 mission is being seen as another step forward in India’s ambition to become a dominant force in the rapidly evolving global space economy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission

‘India Spreads Wings Of Success’: Devendra Fadnavis Lauds ISRO After Landmark Space Mission

‘BJP, Eknath Shinde Looted Mumbai & BMC’: Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Other Leaders Comment...

‘BJP, Eknath Shinde Looted Mumbai & BMC’: Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Other Leaders Comment...

Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Pay Tributes To Balasaheb Thackeray At His Memorial In Shivaji Park...

Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Pay Tributes To Balasaheb Thackeray At His Memorial In Shivaji Park...

Navi Mumbai Airport To Begin Operations On Dec 25: NMIA To Welcome 30 Flights On Day 1; Check 1st...

Navi Mumbai Airport To Begin Operations On Dec 25: NMIA To Welcome 30 Flights On Day 1; Check 1st...

Maharashtra: Nagpur Police Seize MD Drug Worth Over ₹53 Lakh, Arrest 2 Men From Rajasthan

Maharashtra: Nagpur Police Seize MD Drug Worth Over ₹53 Lakh, Arrest 2 Men From Rajasthan