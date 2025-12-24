ISRO Launches Heaviest-Ever LVM3-M6 Rocket: Salient Features, Key Details Of The BlueBird Block-2 Satellite

ISRO Launches Heaviest-Ever LVM3-M6 Rocket: Salient Features Of The Rocket & AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2 Satellite | ISRO

The first next-generation BlueBird Block-2 communications satellite for US-based AST SpaceMobile was successfully launched by India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with its LVM3-M6 rocket carrying the heaviest payload to date. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre launched the mission on December 24, launching the satellite into low Earth orbit and advancing plans for cellular broadband in space that can be accessed directly from regular smartphones.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded this achievement. He said, "The successful LVM3-M6 launch..., marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey. It strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market. This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers. India continues to soar higher in the world of space!"

LVM-3 Rocket: Essential characteristics

The LVM-3 (formerly GSLV Mk III) set a record today by carrying its heaviest payload to date, despite not being a completely new rocket.

Notable characteristics consist of:

- A liquid-fuel core stage, a cryogenic upper stage, and two solid strap-on boosters make up this three-stage setup.

- 640 tonnes of lift-off mass and 43.5 meters of height.

- The ability to launch larger payloads into low Earth orbit or more than 4 tonnes into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The technology is straightforward yet robust: solid boosters provide massive initial thrust, the liquid core sustains ascent, and the cryogenic stage (using liquid hydrogen and oxygen for higher efficiency) performs precise orbital insertion. This combination has made LVM-3 India’s workhorse for heavy commercial and strategic missions.

BlueBird Block-2: Salient Features

The Block-2 satellites represent a significant leap over the earlier Block-1 series already in orbit:

- Massive 223 square metre (2,400 square foot) phased-array antenna, the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in low Earth orbit.

- Up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of Block-1 satellites.

- Peak data speeds of 120 Mbps per coverage cell, enabling high-speed streaming, voice calls, and broadband.

- Designed for deployment in constellations to provide continuous global coverage.

These enhancements position Block-2 as the cornerstone of AST SpaceMobile’s commercial service rollout.

Simplified technology behind the satellite

At its core, the BlueBird Block-2 functions like a giant mobile phone tower in space. The enormous phased-array antenna, a flat panel comprising thousands of small elements, electronically steers beams to connect directly with unmodified consumer smartphones on the ground.

Unlike traditional satellites that require dedicated dishes or specialised hardware, this system uses advanced digital signal processing to form targeted beams, compensating for the satellite’s high-speed movement across the sky. The result is seamless 4G/5G connectivity in remote or underserved areas, bridging gaps where terrestrial networks do not reach.