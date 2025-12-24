Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH

Bengaluru’s cult-favourite South Indian stop is finally making its way to Mumbai, and foodies are already buzzing. A new viral clip has revealed work in progress at what appears to be The Rameshwaram Cafe’s first-ever Mumbai outlet, reportedly coming up in Churchgate. The short video states, “The Taste of Bengaluru, Serving Soon in Churchgate,” and that’s all it took for loyal fans to lose their calm.

While the brand hasn’t officially announced the opening date, excitement is understandable. For many Mumbaikars, this will be the closest they’ve come to the city’s legendary ghee podi idlis, crisp dosas, and nostalgic filter coffee without boarding a flight.

Interestingly, Rameshwaram Cafe recently opened its doors in Pune and the expansion plans reportedly include Delhi soon, and possibly Dubai, while prep for Mumbai is underway.

A small debut before opening day

Interestingly, Mumbai has already had a sneak peek. Before opening its permanent doors, The Rameshwaram Cafe ran a three-day pop-up at The Lil Flea, Jio World Garden, BKC, from November 7 to 9, 2025. The stall, located at Stall No. 13 in Food Zone 1, operated from 3 pm onwards each day, serving signatures like ghee podi idlis, buttery dosas, and freshly brewed filter coffee.

The story behind the sensation

Founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe is named in honour of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthplace. The brand has become famous for its quick service, spotless kitchens and bustling canteen vibe, with favourites like Ghee Roast Masala Dosa, Butter Khali Dosa, podi-sprinkled idlis and temple-inspired offerings such as Panchamruta served at select hours.