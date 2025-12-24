 Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH

Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH

Bengaluru’s iconic Rameshwaram Cafe is gearing up to debut in Mumbai, with a viral video hinting at a new outlet reportedly coming up in Churchgate. While an official announcement is awaited, the brand first hosted a three-day pop-up at The Lil Flea in BKC from November 7–9, offering its signature dosas, ghee podi idlis and filter coffee.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru’s cult-favourite South Indian stop is finally making its way to Mumbai, and foodies are already buzzing. A new viral clip has revealed work in progress at what appears to be The Rameshwaram Cafe’s first-ever Mumbai outlet, reportedly coming up in Churchgate. The short video states, “The Taste of Bengaluru, Serving Soon in Churchgate,” and that’s all it took for loyal fans to lose their calm.

Check out the video below:

While the brand hasn’t officially announced the opening date, excitement is understandable. For many Mumbaikars, this will be the closest they’ve come to the city’s legendary ghee podi idlis, crisp dosas, and nostalgic filter coffee without boarding a flight.

Interestingly, Rameshwaram Cafe recently opened its doors in Pune and the expansion plans reportedly include Delhi soon, and possibly Dubai, while prep for Mumbai is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Investors To Tap Assam’s Potential As Regional Growth Hub
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Investors To Tap Assam’s Potential As Regional Growth Hub
Who Is Viraansh Bhanushali? 'Mumbaikar' Oxford Law Student Whose Speech On India-Pakistan Policy Goes Viral
Who Is Viraansh Bhanushali? 'Mumbaikar' Oxford Law Student Whose Speech On India-Pakistan Policy Goes Viral
FTAs To Unlock Global Markets For Indian Professional Services: Commerce Secretary
FTAs To Unlock Global Markets For Indian Professional Services: Commerce Secretary
Active Investors Can Earn Up To 22% In 2026 Despite High Valuations: OmniScience Report
Active Investors Can Earn Up To 22% In 2026 Despite High Valuations: OmniScience Report
Read Also
This Popular Powai Dining-Bar In Mumbai Has A New Menu; Here's Why Everyone's Talking About Episode...
article-image

A small debut before opening day

Interestingly, Mumbai has already had a sneak peek. Before opening its permanent doors, The Rameshwaram Cafe ran a three-day pop-up at The Lil Flea, Jio World Garden, BKC, from November 7 to 9, 2025. The stall, located at Stall No. 13 in Food Zone 1, operated from 3 pm onwards each day, serving signatures like ghee podi idlis, buttery dosas, and freshly brewed filter coffee.

Read Also
Shilpa Shetty Opens Karnataka-Inspired New Restaurant In Mumbai: Step Inside Bandra's 'Ammakai' By...
article-image

The story behind the sensation

Founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe is named in honour of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthplace. The brand has become famous for its quick service, spotless kitchens and bustling canteen vibe, with favourites like Ghee Roast Masala Dosa, Butter Khali Dosa, podi-sprinkled idlis and temple-inspired offerings such as Panchamruta served at select hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Isha Ambani Celebrates Early Christmas With 680 Children In Mumbai, Dons ₹20,500 Victorian-Style...

Isha Ambani Celebrates Early Christmas With 680 Children In Mumbai, Dons ₹20,500 Victorian-Style...

Inside Mumbai's Most Aesthetic & Viral Cafe; Mokai In Bandra Is Trending for Its Christmas Decor &...

Inside Mumbai's Most Aesthetic & Viral Cafe; Mokai In Bandra Is Trending for Its Christmas Decor &...

Mizoram Celebrates 155th Christmas With Street Festivities; Take A Look!

Mizoram Celebrates 155th Christmas With Street Festivities; Take A Look!

Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH

Bengaluru's Famous Rameshwaram Cafe To Open In Mumbai; Preps Underway | WATCH

Christmas 2025: The True Meaning Of The Festival & Why It Is Celebrated On December 25

Christmas 2025: The True Meaning Of The Festival & Why It Is Celebrated On December 25