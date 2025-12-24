Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Dentist Loses ₹2.30 Lakh In Credit Card Scam; Investigation Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 61-year-old dentist from Khar West, Dr Alka Patkar, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2.30 lakh in a credit card scam. Khar police registered a case against an unknown person on December 22. Dr Patkar, who runs Caredent clinic on Linking Road, had applied for a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card.

An unknown caller posing as a bank representative said the card would be delivered that day. A Blue Dart courier delivered the card. The caller guided her to verify details via the bank app, staying on the line. Later, bank officials alerted her to unauthorised transactions.

She found a suspicious second Kotak app installed unknowingly and blocked the card. Messages confirmed Rs2.30 lakh in fraudulent transactions.

About Another Similar Incident

In a related case of fraud and extortion, the Dindoshi police have registered a case against unknown persons who allegedly extorted nearly Rs 1 crore from Rahul Gupta, a 39-year-old resident of Malad East, by falsely implicating him in a fake murder case. The accused impersonated senior Mumbai police officials, threatening Gupta with arrest, encounter, and even harm to his family if he did not pay large sums of money.

Starting with small payments, Gupta was coerced into paying escalating amounts totaling close to Rs 1 crore in cash and online transfers. Under immense pressure and fearing for his life and family, Gupta eventually fled his home, prompting his wife to file a missing person complaint. The police later found him at Dahanu railway station and brought him in for questioning. Gupta has since lodged a formal complaint naming four unidentified individuals.

This incident highlights how fraudsters exploit fear and impersonation tactics to manipulate victims into paying large sums under false pretenses, echoing similar patterns seen in other scams.

