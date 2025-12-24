Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 24, 2025: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies & Winter Chill; Air Quality Improves Majorly, AQI In Moderate Range At 86

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a cool and relatively crisp Wednesday morning, offering residents a short-lived taste of winter comfort. Clear skies, gentle winds and a noticeable dip in humidity provided early morning relief, making conditions pleasant for commuters, morning walkers and outdoor workers. However, despite the favourable weather, air quality continued to remain a concern.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a bright and comfortable day for the financial capital, with temperatures expected to hover between 17°C and 32°C. While the weather lived up to expectations, air quality emerged as the key issue shaping public health discussions through the day.

Overall AQI Sees Improvement After HC Steps In

According to data from air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 86 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This marked a significant improvement compared to the poor and unhealthy air recorded over the past few weeks.

The improvement comes amid heightened scrutiny of pollution control measures following recent observations by the Bombay High Court, which reprimanded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) over repeated violations of pollution norms at infrastructure project sites.

Despite the overall improvement, pollution sources continue to persist across the city. Construction dust and fine particulate matter remain the primary contributors to Mumbai’s pollution burden. Several large-scale government infrastructure projects, including metro rail corridors, flyovers, coastal road extensions and extensive road-widening works, are underway simultaneously. These, along with aggressive private real estate development, have led to sustained dust emissions. Vehicular pollution during peak traffic hours further compounds the problem, particularly at busy junctions and arterial roads.

Several areas still recorded worrying AQI levels. The Wadala Truck Terminal emerged as a pollution hotspot with an AQI of 183, falling in the ‘poor’ category. Chembur followed with an AQI of 123, while Colaba recorded 117, both also classified as poor. Deonar reported an AQI of 98, placing it at the higher end of the ‘moderate’ range. Malad, a densely populated residential and commercial area, recorded an AQI of 95.

Suburban regions showed comparatively better air quality, though conditions remained far from ideal. Govandi recorded an AQI of 52, while Malad West stood at 62, both in the moderate category. Kandivali East reported 67, Vile Parle West 68 and Jogeshwari 70, indicating that pollution continues to be widespread across the city.

For perspective, AQI values between 0–50 are considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy and above 200 hazardous.

