 'We Don't Want Work Or Development To Stop, We Want Compliance': Bombay HC To BMC & MPCB On Air Pollution
The Bombay High Court urged BMC and MPCB to take urgent, strict action to curb rising air pollution, emphasizing compliance without halting development. The court criticized authorities for repeated failures and lack of monitoring, warning pollution could become uncontrollable. It stressed officials' duty as citizens to protect public health and demanded concrete solutions before the next hearing.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
'We Don't Want Work Or Development To Stop, We Want Compliance': Bombay HC To BMC & MPCB On Air Pollution | File

Mumbai: Asking the BMC and MPCB to take serious steps to curb the spiraling air pollution in the city , the Bombay High court said it does not want construction or development to stop, but want compliance. 

Observation Made By The Bench

“We don’t want work to stop. We want compliance. You have failed to do so,” a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said. 

It warned the authorities that if air pollution was not curbed now then it would become impossible to control it. “If all goes out of hand then nothing remains within your control. We have seen that in the last 45 years,” remarked the bench. 

The court nudged  the authorities to look at the issue as a citizen of the country and not just as an authority. “Apart from being  an officer of the  court, you are also a citizen. Protecting the encampment is your fundamental duty,” the bench reeked. 

The court has asked BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and  MPCB secretary M. Devendra Singh, who were present in the court, to come up with solutions before things go out of hand. The court, on Monday, has  asked the duo to personally explain “inaction” on the part of the officers concerned to ensure strict compliance of pollution mitigation guidelines. 

Please come with suggestions. It  won’t work like this. As a citizen you have duty. You have a fundamental duty, the bench reminded the senior authorities. 

The court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the rising pollution and expressed concern over the “deteriorating” air quality index (AQI). Ever since the court has been monitoring the situation and issued various directives to the authorities. 

The court emphasized that the authorities have failed  to act despite repeated orders and there are more breaches than compliances. . 

The court said: “After hearing amicus and counsels at length, we think that a lot more has to be done by the BMC and MPCB. So called monitoring by them does not find approval of this court. The repeated directions issued by this court and undertakings given  by BMC / MPCB are observed more in breach than in compliance.” 

The court pointed out that the MPCB had said on November 2, 2023 that “it is the responsibility of the BMC commissioner to ensure strict compliance of air quality”. It then grilled the BMC chief on whether he personally conducted surprise visits and initiated  any action against the offenders. 

BMC counsel SU Kamdar said that the commissioner went in surprise inspections on two occasions in mid November. He said that the corporation has issued 433 show cause notices for noncompliance of guidelines and 148 stop work notices, since November. 

To this , the chief justice remarked that the civic body had failed to monitor basic minimum compliances required by project proponents. 

“All these three and four, minimum measures which is required, are not monitored  by you. There is no monthly or  weekly report before you. There is nothing it seems,” the bench marked. 

When Kamdar said that of the 1,000 sensors, 895 are working and 675 are relaying data real time, the bench questioned the civic  body on steps taken. 

There is serious objection to your conduct. That you wake up only after we take up matter;” the bench said. 

Citing his personal example, the CJ said only at one construction site, they see metal sheet and green cloth as mandated. “We see at least 20-25 construction while traveling the city. And we don’t travel much,” CJ said. 

Kamdar added that out of 35 projects works at 28 sites were stopped and show cause notice  was issued to three sites. 

The court added: “This is just a minor fraction of entire pollution indicators. Tip of the ice berg.”

Emphasizing that right to life was applicable to all, including the poor, the court  asked MPCB whether it had issued advisory at construction sites for workers' health. 

“You have to issue an advisory for project proponents so that workers' health are not affected. They are exposed to serious health threats. You don't  care of the poor,” the bench said. 

MPCB counsel, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, said he would take instructions since this issue was raised for the first  time. “At least give them a mask. This is common sense. Right to health is a fundamental right,” quipped  the judges. 

Kumbhakoni assured the court that the MPCB will come back with certain suggestions to protect the health of constitution workers. 

The HC has kept the matter for further hearing  on Wednesday. BMC commissioner and MPCB secretary have been again asked to remain  present for the hearing. 

