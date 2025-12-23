Thane: Dombivli Sets World Record With Giant Bharat Mata Mosaic Made Of 2.5 Lakh Colourful Earthen Lamps |

Mumbai: A magnificent mosaic artwork of Bharat Mata, created using nearly 2.5 lakh colourful earthen lamps (diyas), has drawn widespread attention in Dombivli and has successfully entered the record books by setting a new world record under World Records India.

About The Artwork

The record-breaking artwork has been conceptualised and organised by Dombivlikar Ek Cultural Family, under the guidance of BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan. The grand mosaic is on display at the Dombivli Gymkhana ground, where thousands of visitors are thronging daily to witness the unique artistic tribute.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Chavan said Dombivli has always been a hub of Marathi literature, culture and art. He explained that the idea behind the project was inspired by deep-rooted values instilled since childhood, where Bharat Mata is revered as a divine mother figure. Marking the completion of 150 years of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’, the cultural group decided to pay a unique homage by creating a world record through art.

Chavan praised artists Chetan Raut, Prabhu Kapse, Vaibhav Kapse, and their entire team for their tireless efforts. He said the artists worked continuously for nine days, meticulously painting and arranging the lamps to give shape to the massive mosaic.

The artwork measures approximately 95 feet in height and 75 feet in width, making it one of the largest lamp-based mosaics ever created. Chavan added that the lamps, made from the same soil that symbolises the motherland, added deeper cultural and emotional significance to the tribute.

The grand installation has been created as part of the annual festival ‘Utsav’, organised by the Dombivli Gymkhana. The artwork will remain open for public viewing till December 28, 2025, and citizens have been urged to visit and experience this historic artistic achievement.

